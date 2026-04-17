Sunderland Aim to Surprise Villa at Villa Park With Underdog Approach

In an exciting match for matchday 34 of the Premier League, Sunderland will face Aston Villa, seeking to spring a surprise against Unai Emery's great team, where both will seek to add 3 points to not lose rhythm in the Premier League.

What is evident is that both arrive in a positive moment for the final stretch of the season, and this will leave a great match for this new matchday in England. The most positive thing that Black Cats have shown is their mentality in adverse moments, and how, under pressure, they are a great team.

Aston Villa arrive after qualifying for the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, where they arrive in a fantastic moment of the season, but also with exhaustion and fatigue that will undoubtedly leave in doubt several moments that will be experienced in the match.

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Regis Le Bris Affirms That Sunderland Are Preparing Their Best Match Against Aston Villa

At Villa Park, an exciting match arrives as Regis Le Bris highlights, and as he affirmed in his statements before the match, that this match, Sunderland are preparing with an 'underdog mentality' given the quality of the individuals in Unai Emery's team.

Currently in 4th position, Aston Villa arrive for the match against Sunderland, where securing their European place for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, they cannot drop points, knowing how tight the league is, and they know they must put their best team to face Black Cats.

Regis Le Bris says his Sunderland side are preparing for the game against Aston Villa with an 'underdog mentality' given the quality of the individuals in Unai Emery's team. It's an approach that has served the Black Cats well this season, given they're just two points off sixth… pic.twitter.com/L2tSvBwz86 — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 17, 2026

For Regis Le Bris's side, arriving in 10th position, they know that the illusion of obtaining positions for European competitions is closer than they expected at the start of the season and obtaining a victory would bring them closer to the team's great dream.

It is a great challenge and it is an exciting one. In this league, the teams play in Europe most weeks. Aston Villa are consistent, well organized and well coached... Regis Le Bris

This match will be a great challenge for Sunderland as Le Bris recognizes and hopes that they can spring the great surprise at Villa Park before a crowd and a top-level team; therefore, it is the great moment to demonstrate why they were promoted to the competitive Premier League.

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