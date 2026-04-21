Sunderland Lose Transfer Target as Aston Villa Swoop for In-Demand Winger

At the moment of transition to the end of the season, great expectations arrive because the teams achieve their most important sporting and collective objectives, in addition to being in the evaluation of several players for the transfer window.

For Sunderland, following the sensational footballer in the current season of the Premier League is a great longing, and a positive approach was expected to be able to sign this attacker for Regis Le Bris's squad.

However, everything seems to indicate that this player would already have chosen his destination for the future and will be further away than Sunderland expected, where it is said that a Premier League team will take the great revelation of the season.

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Aston Villa Would Be the Destination Team for Harry Wilson and Not Sunderland

The BirminghamLive newspaper has revealed that it is almost a fact that the great revelation of the Premier League, Harry Wilson from Fulham, will join Aston Villa at the end of the season, leaving aside the teams that competed to obtain this player, like Sunderland.

At 29 years old, Wilson's aspirations are that in his career he can compete in great competitions and this is achieved by leaning towards Unai Emery's club who is one step away from securing a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Wales star Harry Wilson is ready to join Aston Villa on a free transfer this summer.



The attacking midfielder has been a long-term target for the Villans and they believe they are set to win the race to take the 69-cap Welsh star. Villa boss Unai Emery wants to add to his attack… pic.twitter.com/cHB9qNiQ9E — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 21, 2026

Aston Villa with this aspiration to compete in the highest club-level competition seeks to build a competitive club with great figures. While Sunderland with a project under construction would not be attractive to the Welshman to start in a project without so much trajectory. Therefore Unai Emery's side will take the 29-year-old player.

Regis Le Bris must continue seeking alternatives to improve his squad and make it competitive with the ambitions set for the next season, since he is one step away from finishing this one and in which he survived in his recent promotion to the Premier League.

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