Match Preview & Fitness Updates: Jobe and Mundle Missing as Sunderland Welcome Swansea
Tomorrow Sunderland face Welsh side Swansea with hopes of continuing a short unbeaten run. Despite a disappointing performance away at Norwich on Tuesday Regis Le Bris' side will be looking for a fourth game without a loss.
When these teams met earlier this season in Wales, The Mackem's performed an unlikely comeback, winning 3-2 after being 2-0 down to the Swans. Heroics from captain Dan Neil and a winner from Jobe saw the away end erupt.
This time round Sunderland won't be able to rely upon Bellingham as Le Bris confirmed his absence from tomorrows fixture. Jobe also missed the previous game against Norwich, however The Black Cats manager assures its just precautionary.
There has also been a fitness update on Romaine Mundle. It was already known that he wouldn't be available for the match against Swansea however, the duration of his injury was unknown until today.
Le Bris said "The target for him is the Play-off period. He should be ok for then." Although Mundle will be missing the remaining league games, this is certainly positive news for Sunderland fans as some worried he would miss the upcoming Play-offs.
Swansea currently sit 14th in the Championship and now have nothing to play for, but this doesn't mean tomorrow's game will be easy for Sunderland, as Swansea come off the back of a 3-0 home win against Plymouth.
It is crucial Le Bris' side take form into the play-offs and will certainly be hoping to continue that tomorrow with a win.