Post-Match Review: Daniel Ballard Fires Sunderland to Premier League Playoff Final After Dramatic Win Over Coventry
This Tuesday, May 13th, Sunderland AFC qualified for the Premier League promotion playoff final, where they will face Sheffield United.
The Black Cats came into this matchup with a slim advantage, having beaten Coventry City 2-1 in the first leg. In the end, the match finished 1-1 (3-2 on aggregate), and Regis Le Bris' team completed the task.
However, it wasn't easy, as Daniel Ballard had to become the hero to secure qualification after 120 minutes, lacking clear opportunities for the Lads.
The course of the match was very tough for the home side. In the first 45 minutes, they barely managed to have 35% ball possession, against a more dominant and offensively dangerous Coventry.
While Sunderland recorded four shots, with an expected goals (xG) of 0.19, the visiting team shot six times and had an xG of 0.88.
The scoreboard moved late, until the 76th minute, when Ephron Mason-Clark beat Anthony Patterson, assisted by Milan van Ewijk.
Sunderland's Luck Changed in Extra Time
Regular time ended with a score of 0-1 and a 2-2 on aggregate, so everything extended into extra time.
It seemed that even in extra time, everything would remain the same, and they would go to penalties. However, the added time of the second extra time changed everything.
In the 120+2 minute, Daniel Ballard became the absolute hero for the Black Cats and put the team in the grand final of the promotion playoffs, destroying the hopes of the team led by Frank Lampard.
So, the Lads will play for qualification to the Premier League against Sheffield United, who convincingly won 6-0 (aggregate score) against Bristol City in the other semifinal.
Truth be told, doubts remain about Sunderland's ability to defeat Sheffield United, especially given how this match against Coventry unfolded.
Frank Lampard's side were statistically superior in multiple categories. That said, a final can be very different, and the team in better form doesn't always win. This very match serves as proof. We'll see who ultimately claims the glory.