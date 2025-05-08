Borussia Dortmund Lead Real Madrid in Race for Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham
Sunderland's season is not over yet. The promotion playoffs are just around the corner, and the team clearly wants to be a Premier League team next season. Although the Black Cats' most important goal is their promotion to the top tier of English football, other off-field topics continue to emerge in the press.
This time, it is the German press that has an important update about the future of the young star of the Lads, Jobe Bellingham.
Dortmund to Leverage Bellingham Family Ties for Jobe Transfer
According to reports from BILD, Borussia Dortmund's board has made the decision to attempt the signing of Jobe Bellingham for the 2025-2026 season. Journalist Maximilian Wessing, writing for the aforementioned outlet, claims that BVB's scouts are impressed by the growth of the 19-year-old midfielder in recent seasons.
If you observe the plays of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's younger brother, you will quickly understand why Jobe is so sought-after (...) Internally, it was decided that an attempt must be made to bring him to Dortmund. Some employees maintain close contact with the family, which dates back to Jude's time at BVB (2020-2023). Especially with the father, Mark, the bond was never broken.- Maximilian Wessing for BILD
Additionally, as pointed out by the aforementioned journalist, Dortmund will have an advantage over the rest of the interested clubs: their ongoing link with Jobe's family.
And it is that a few weeks ago, it was reported that Real Madrid was also one of the clubs interested in attempting the signing of Sunderland's gem. Well, in that case, they will have to be quite persuasive, considering that BVB is a club known for giving prominence to its young prospects.
Wessing, however, pointed out that Dortmund has a disadvantage, or rather a pending task, if they want to convince Bellingham more easily:
The English U21 international, recently awarded as the best young player in the English second division, wants to play in the Champions League no matter what. Therefore, qualification for the top European competition would significantly increase the chances.- Maximilian Wessing for BILD
According to BILD, a potential transfer of Jobe would take place in exchange for a fee between 25 and 30 million euros.