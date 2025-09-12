Sunderland Boss Regis Le Bris Prepares Strong XI for Crystal Palace Clash

One of the most important matches of the start of the season is approaching for Sunderland, since their great run in the Premier League has given rise to many speculations that they are the big surprise of the competition and the team to watch most closely.

Currently sixth in the table, Sunderland will visit Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the Premier League, in what promises to be a fantastic match. Regis Le Bris is expected to line up a strong and competitive eleven looking for victory away.

However, after the international break, several players returned after competing at a high level with their national teams, which means that balancing the physical load and the travel fatigue will be key.

A luxury XI for Sunderland to visit Selhurst Park

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The probable lineup could include: Robin Roefs - Reinildo, Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele, Trai Hume - Noah Sadiki, Xhaka, Habid Diarra - Enzo Le Fee, Wilson Isidor, Chemsdine Talbi.

These players could lead the starting XI of the Black Cats in this phenomenal moment for the team, who directly face the current FA Cup champions.

RLB has provided an update on his squad ahead of Saturday’s @PremierLeague fixture against Crystal Palace 👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 11, 2025

On the bench, Sunderland also have players of high competitiveness, with options such as Bertrand Traore and Brian Brobbey ready to make an impact in the second half if necessary.

A wide squad to face the season

The squad depth shows the remarkable sporting growth and the fantastic investment that Sunderland made to consolidate their return to the Premier League.

Recently promoted, but without the slightest intention of only surviving, the Black Cats aim to remain competitive and fight for the best positions in the table this season.

This match against Crystal Palace is another big test in which Sunderland will look to continue being the great surprise of the league and keep adding important points at the start of the season.