Sunderland vs. Bournemouth: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Sunderland AFC hosts AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, Nov. 29, for the 13th round of the Premier League.

The Wearside team is currently in seventh place in the table with 19 points after 12 games. The away side, meanwhile, is in eighth place with the same number of points.

Regis Le Bris's men have a record of five wins, four draws and three losses, exactly the same as Bournemouth.

Surprisingly, the Black Cats were defeated by Fulham 1-0 last weekend, causing them to lose fourth place in the league.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Bournemouth Kick Off?

Location : Sunderland, UK

: Sunderland, UK Venue : Stadium of Light

: Stadium of Light Date : Saturday, November 29

: Saturday, November 29 Kick-off time : 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT Referee: Tim Robinson

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Unfortunately, and once again for UK viewers, the match will not be broadcast on television or streaming due to the Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule.

However, if you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video.

As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.

Country TV Channel / Streaming United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Canada DAZN, fuboTV Mexico Caliente TV, FOX One India JioHotstar Australia Stan Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 4

Sunderland's next match will be on Wednesday, Dec. 3, against none other than Liverpool for the Premier League's 14th round. The Reds are not having their best run of form, and it will be a great opportunity for the Lads to climb the standings and solidify their position in the upper mid-table.

Read More: