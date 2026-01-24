Premier League Kits: Confirmed and Leaked Jerseys for the 2026–27 Season

The 2025–26 Premier League season has barely entered its second half, yet the aesthetics for the following season are already taking shape.

While official confirmations are some time away, kit leaks for the 2026–27 campaign are beginning to surface. Now the ball’s rolling, more and more information is set to head our way regarding colourways and designs.

Here’s an overview of all the leaked Premier League kits for the 2026–27 season.

Arsenal

🚨 Predictions for Arsenal’s 2026/27 kits, based on leaked information, as per @Footy_Headlines. 🕵️‍♂️



🔴 Home kit (80% accuracy)

⚫️ Away kit (90% accuracy)

🟡 Third kit (80% accuracy)



⚠️ The renders are NOT final leaks, but are close to the official designs. pic.twitter.com/4gmjvDdyCA — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 2, 2026

There may well be some golden Premier League badges to add to Arsenal’s attire for the 2026–27 campaign.

The reported home kit looks classic on the surface, but there are subtle details that render it more interesting. There’s a burgundy collar which also features a zig-zag pattern, for example. It’s rare for Arsenal’s home attire to include multiple shades of red.

🚨 Mock-up of Arsenal’s 2026/27 away kit based on leaked information (90% accuracy), acting as a ‘reverse’ of the iconic bruised banana pattern, as per @Footy_Headlines. 👕🍌



🎨 @Rode1Kits pic.twitter.com/gfCwZ7dYFq — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 22, 2026

The leaked away kit has been described as a “reverse” of the club’s famous ’Bruised Banana’ shirts from the early 90s. A navy base is complemented by the iconic retro pattern, while red and yellow accents complete the shirt’s clean look.

Lightning bolt graphics are set to make a return to Arsenal’s third kit next season, which has drawn comparisons to the club’s away shirts from the 2019–20 and 2021–22 campaigns.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa 2026-27 Home, Away and Thrid Kits pic.twitter.com/cIZSn3WNrH — MEMES CITY (@ForcesMario) August 30, 2025

Initial leaks for Aston Villa’s 2026–27 kits suggest a drifting from the norm.

The club’s new home kit is set to feature a sky blue collar on a polo-like design. There’s been some dispute regarding the colourways for their away and third kits, meanwhile. Blue, white, black and yellow have all been discussed as prominent colours on their alternate strips next season.

Some leaks suggest tribute will paid to the gates of Villa Park on the third kit.

Chelsea

Glimpses of what Chelsea’s 2026/27 season home, away, and third kits look like.



This is based on leaked information and color hints.#Chelsea

[@Rode1Kits via: @Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/KOCLl8CWlI — Blue Season Daily (@BlueSeasonDaily) January 19, 2026

Chelsea’s leaks are said to be highly speculative, but early predictions suggest their home kit could feature sharp yellow—or ’Midwest Gold’—accents to cut through the royal blue. The kit’s design is not yet known.

Nike’s ’Midwest Gold’ is also set to appear on the club’s new away kit, although the colour will instead work in harmony with a predominantly black base.

For the third kit, Chelsea are preparing to delve into the archives with a vintage badge reappearing. It could be similar to their white, red and blue strips from the early 90s, although the design will likely be wildly different. Don’t expect any pinstripes in west London next season.

Leeds United

Leeds’ leaked home kit has drawn inspiration for their 2005–06 strip. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The Elland Road faithful are set to be treated to some unprecedented attire for the 2026–27 season. For the first time in the club’s history, Leeds United’s home shirt will feature horizontal stripes! Groundbreaking, we know.

There’s surely some inspiration from their 2005–06 Admiral shirt, which boasted vertical blue and yellow pinstripes.

Liverpool

Leaked Home kit for next season, according to @Footy_Headlines 👀



Thoughts, Reds? pic.twitter.com/S8Q84aVZez — Anfield Edition | æ (@AnfieldEdition) January 23, 2026

There’s already a strong grasp of how Liverpool will look in front of their own supporters next season, with the latest leaks pointing towards inspiration from the club’s iconic Candy-sponsored home shirt, worn between 1989 and 1991. However, this iteration is believed to be much darker in tone—even compared to their 2025–26 home shirt.

26/27 Liverpool Adidas Away

White - Light Grey - Red

Trefoil and old logo as pattern pic.twitter.com/ZJoy9HrS2w — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) September 9, 2025

Less is known about Liverpool’s new away and third kits at this stage. However, their away kit is set to boast a familiar white, grey and red colour scheme with a retro Adidas logo.

Liverpool Adidas Third 26/27

Black / Silver / Red(probably)

There will be a pattern mixing the checkered flags of the Kop, and the Liverbird pic.twitter.com/lZebtXgfuI — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) September 10, 2025

As for the third kit, it’s merely speculative, but it’s believed that it’ll be predominantly black with silver and red accents featuring throughout.

Manchester City

💥 Man City x Puma 💥



🩵 New 26/27 Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/FjQmq2quYN — Opaleak (@opaleak) January 4, 2026

Puma have produced some quirky designs for Manchester City as of late, although the home kit has remained relatively classic. The 2026–27 home shirt appears traditional for the most part, but there is some fading from sky blue to white at the bottom.

Your imagination is your tool 🫵🎨



It’s now your turn to design our @pumafootball 26/27 Third Kit with PUMA AI CREATOR 👕 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 9, 2024

The club confirmed at the end of 2024 that fans would have the chance to create and design City’s third kit for next season using Puma’s ’AI Creator’ tool. 180,000 designs were said to have been submitted, and the top 10, decided by fans and experts, were unveiled last year. There’s a serious range, from the classic to the utterly bizarre.

Manchester United

🥰🥰🥰 The Manchester United 2026-27 home kit is a thing of beauty



🤝 Footy Headlines x @Rode1Kits https://t.co/pxVY3tC0QE pic.twitter.com/XsAmxazTGy — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 22, 2026

Shots of Bruno Fernandes donning Manchester United’s home kit for 2026–27 gained plenty of online traction, with the leak emerging in the wake of the Red Devils’s feel-good victory in the Manchester derby.

The majority are more than content with the leaked shirt, which features a clean-looking collar and white accents.

There’s less known about the away kit, which will reportedly be bright royal blue in colour and similar to some classic United shirts. As for the third kit, recent mock-ups project a central badge and an off-white tone. The Lancashire rose will subtly feature in the background, too.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham’s new home kit is set to have a familiar colourway. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

While no leaks have surfaced, Tottenham’s 2026–27 home kit is set to follow a similar ’Binary Blue’ and white colourway from the previous two seasons.

Their new away kit is slated to be navy and white—which doesn’t sound drastically different from the home, on paper—while the third kit is believed to boast a healthy dose of purple. Supporters will be hoping for something similar to the lovely away kit from 2011–12.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS & GOSSIP