Sunderland vs. Liverpool: How & Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming

Liverpool will visit Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a fantastic match for matchday 26, hoping to compete in the best way against the revelation of the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris's team currently occupies ninth position in the championship and knows they must take 3 points if they do not want to lose rhythm in the best league in the world. On Arne Slot's side, they occupy 6th position and are very close to the UEFA Champions League spots.

Both clubs arrive from painful defeats where they hope to give their best for this match, but neither has an easy task, as their obligations are too high with their fans.

What Time Does the Sunderland vs. Liverpool Match Start?

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

• Location: Sunderland, United Kingdom

• Venue: Stadium of Light

• Date: Wednesday, February 11

• Start time: 20:15 GMT / 21:15 ET

• Referee: Chris Kavanagh

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Streaming

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on television or streaming on their usual option, TNT Sports.

This match can be seen worldwide with its respective channels and broadcasts according to the television rights of each country, and thinking that this Sunderland vs. Liverpool is one of the unmissable matches of the matchday.

Given the current form of both teams, Regis Le Bris is expected to go for the win, hoping to give his future star Nilson Angulo his starting debut, who is expected to have a unique moment in this game.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate

United States: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos

Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada

Mexico: TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

India: JioHotstar

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Select

Puerto Rico: Disney + Premium



Read More: