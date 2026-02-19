Wayne Rooney Riles Arsenal Fans Following Extraordinary Claim

Wayne Rooney has made the remarkable claim that Arsenal don’t possess any world-class players, despite the Gunners leading the Premier League and topping the Champions League league phase table.

Following various failed managerial stints in English football, Rooney has quickly become renowned for his controversial hot takes as a pundit, the latest of which has seen him take aim at Arsenal’s lack of “superstar” players.

“I agree with the fact that Arsenal don’t have an out-and-out superstar, a world-class player that you can pin everything on,” Rooney insisted on The Overlap Fan Debate. “However, what we’ve seen over the last few years is, they know how to win games.”

“Quality-wise, Arsenal have got a lot of quality. Have they got that superstar—that [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Sergio Agüero-type player that’s going to make a difference?,” the ex-Manchester United striker added. “I don’t think they have, but they know how to win games, and they’ve shown that over the last three years.”

Do Arsenal Boast World-Class Players?

Declan Rice is one of the world’s leading midfielders. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The discussion that Rooney, speaking before Arsenal then failed to beat bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night, has provoked hinges on the definition of ‘world class’. As a term it remains subjective, although it’s generally accepted to mean one of the best players in the world, either overall or in their respective positions.

By that logic, Arsenal do have several world-class operators—Rooney’s compatriot Declan Rice being one of them. The Englishman is undoubtedly one of the planet’s leading midfielders and his terrific performances this season have been instrumental to the Gunners’ ascent.

Gabriel and William Saliba are also among the best central defenders in the world and form a crucial part of the most stubborn defence in European football this term. Similarly, David Raya has proven integral to Arsenal’s mightily impressive clean sheet record and is an elite goalkeeper.

While his performances have been generally less eye-catching this season than in those past, Bukayo Saka is certainly one of the most consistent and explosive wingers in the world, too.

Wayne Rooney Offers Premier League Title Verdict

Arsenal are the favourites for the crown. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Despite swiping at Mikel Arteta’s squad, Rooney believes that the Arsenal manager will be the key reason behind the club ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title this term.

“Of course, Arsenal can win the league but there is still a third of the season left to go so anything can happen,” said Rooney. “No one has mentioned Aston Villa—I don’t think they’ll get anywhere near it but they’re still within touching distance.

“I think Arsenal will win it. They’re too strong and powerful and I think they’ll win because of Arteta—he’s been brilliant this season. In previous seasons, when the pressure has been on, he’s shown it and it filters down onto the players, but I think he’s handled it spot on this year.

“I think Arsenal will win it, but Manchester City will run them close. I just can’t see City winning every game and Arsenal dropping points.”

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE