Sunderland Hit by Major Setback Ahead of Crucial Arsenal Showdown

Sunderland has received unfortunate news about Omar Alderete’s status ahead of the upcoming match versus Arsenal this Saturday for the Premier League Matchday 11.

Regis Le Bris’ team currently sits fourth in the Premier League, but they will face the current league leader at the Stadium of Light, looking to prove themselves as a real threat to the Big Six in English football.

Mikel Arteta’s side has shown total dominance in their last league games, winning their last five matches, proving that it does not matter if they play at home or away, they are equally dangerous to their rivals.

However, the history between these two teams sets the tone for an almost impossible mission for the Black Cats, one that only might be accomplished now that they are having one of their best season starts ever.

Even though in the last ten times they have met, Sunderland has not won any. Getting only two ties and being defeated in the other eight; all of that happened almost ten years ago, and the fans at The Stadium of Light hope to get a different outcome this time.

Alderete’s Situation Puts Sunderland’s Champions League Chances at Risk

IMAGO / News Images

Unfortunately for Sunderland, bad news arrived at their camp when it was reported that Omar Alderete will miss the match against Arsenal after not being cleared for action.

It is worth remembering that Alderete already missed Chelsea and Everton matches due to the concussion protocol, and now, Versus reported that this will prevent him from playing against Arsenal and playing for Paraguay during the upcoming international break after failing to complete the six stages of the protocol.

Le Bris expected to have his best defender back by this match, especially to take advantage of Arsenal not having several key players like Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz.

In case of a win, Sunderland will not only remain in the UEFA Champions League places, but they will also move all the way up to the second place in the Premier League standings, just behind Arsenal, fueling a dream season for the Black Cats.