Arsenal XI vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Saliba Returns After Week Out—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal’s weekend trip to Mansfield Town proved to be a little scarier than the majority projected, but the Gunners nonetheless worked their way into the FA Cup quarterfinal draw and will face Southampton with another Wembley day out at stake.

All is going rather swimmingly on the domestic front, and Mikel Arteta will now turn his attention back to the continental scene, as Arsenal’s Champions League campaign resumes on Wednesday night.

They’ve certainly been blessed by the draw-makers on all fronts this term, as Bayer Leverkusen represent rather tame round of 16 opposition for the so-far-perfect Gunners. They’re traveling to the BayArena for the first leg, hoping to secure a result that will allay fears of a potential upset in north London next week.

Ødegaard Ruled Out Until April

Arsenal’s captain will be back after the international break. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Martin Ødegaard has endured another frustrating season on the injury front, and Arsenal’s captain is currently battling a knee issue.

He’s been in and out of the matchday squad over the past month as a result, and while Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has said Ødegaard’s current problem isn’t serious, he won’t be back in action until after the international break.

Arsenal is also without Mikel Merino after he underwent foot surgery at the start of the year, while Ben White remains a doubt. Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori picked up knocks at the weekend, but the severity of their injuries was played down by Arteta. Still, their "niggles" might be troublesome enough to keep them out of the first leg.

On a more positive note, there’s hope that William Saliba, who’s missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, will be ready to slot back into Arsenal’s defense on Wednesday.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, Ben White, William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, Riccardo Calafiori.

🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal’s big guns should be fresh for Wednesday’s first leg. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—No player recorded more minutes in the league phase than Raya, with Arsenal conceding half of their goals in the competition so far when Kepa Arrizabalaga was stationed between the posts against Kairat Almaty.

RB: Jurriën Timber—After enduring a brief dip, Timber has rediscovered his very best form in recent outings and should be fresh for the first leg, given that he only appeared off the bench on Saturday.

CB: William Saliba—Arteta has been pretty coy over Saliba’s ankle injury, but he assured supporters that it’s not the same ankle that bothered him at the start of the season. His latest setback doesn’t seem serious, and he could back in the team after two games out.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian defender didn’t travel to Mansfield at the weekend, but he’ll certainly be on the plane to Germany.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Hincapié has been a crucial figure in Arsenal’s defense this calendar year, and Calafiori’s recent injury has reduced the competition for minutes in the short-term.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—The metronomic midfielder finally earned some respite at the weekend, with Arteta set to count upon Zubimendi relentlessly during the latter stages of this competition.

CM: Declan Rice—Rice had his feet up at home while a much-changed Arsenal team struggled at Mansfield, with Arteta wisely resting the English midfielder ahead of the resumption of their Champions League campaign. Leverkusen has a pair of cultured ball players in the middle of the park, so Rice will be tested.

RW: Bukayo Saka—He’s the man Arsenal will turn to as this competition progresses into its nitty gritty stage. Saka hasn’t lit up the Champions League yet this season, but he has an excellent track record on European nights.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze was the match-winner on Saturday, and he’s gradually starting to look more comfortable within Arteta’s framework. His run in the team will continue in Ødegaard’s absence.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian winger leads Arsenal’s squad with seven Champions League goal contributions this term. With Trossard an injury doubt, Martinelli looks like a shoo-in, and Leverkusen will surrender space for him to run into.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—After starting five of the Gunners’ eight league phase outings, Gyökeres is set to pip Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to the starting role on Wednesday night. He’s struck four times in this competition thus far.

