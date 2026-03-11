Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Havertz Saves Lifeless Gunners

Kai Havertz spared Arsenal’s blushes in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen, with the German scoring a penalty in the 89th minute against his former club to clinch a 1–1 draw in Germany.

Arsenal’s assured performance in the opening exchanges quickly became a frustrating watch for Mikel Arteta on the touchline. Gabriel Martinelli’s thunderous effort off the Leverkusen crossbar was the only instance of excitement during a drab first half.

Leverkusen set the game alight immediately after the restart as Robert Andrich, who could have been sent off in the first five minutes after two fouls on Viktor Gyökeres, converted an unmarked header from a deep corner.

The Gunners appeared set for their first Champions League defeat of the season as they struggled to muster much of a response, but Mikel Arteta’s substitutes saved the day. Noni Madueke won an admittedly soft spot kick, which was converted by Havertz to ensure Arsenal avoided defeat ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Arsenal lacked spark in Leverkusen. | INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images.

Prior to their trip to the BayArena, Arsenal had produced just 1.56 expected goals across their past two matches against top-tier opposition. From open play, that total was just 0.76, and the Gunners once again struggled to sparkle in the final third despite being significant favorites for their clash with Leverkusen.

The first half brought only one opportunity of note against their Bundesliga hosts. A sweeping counter attack ended at the feet of Martinelli, who slammed one of just three Arsenal shots against the crossbar. A rare turnover with Leverkusen bodies committed brought the only moment of joy for the Gunners as they struggled to penetrate an organized and well-stocked defense.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, things were similarly tough after the break. Leverkusen’s opener allowed an already deep-lying backline to sink a few more yards, further restricting space for the traveling forwards. On an evening when Arteta needed some inspiration from his band of expensive attackers, the majority failed to deliver.

Arsenal finished the match having had just six shots as their cumbersome attacking play was spared by a soft penalty in the dying minutes. Once more, their reliance on set pieces—of which they were afforded few by the Bundesliga side—comes under the microscope, Havertz’s late equalizer simply papering over the cracks.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1)

Havertz was the hero. | INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—6.6: Seldom called into action having been helpless to prevent Andrich, yet still conjured an excellent fingertip save to deny Martin Terrier.

RB: Jurriën Timber—6.9: The influential Alejandro Grimaldo caused Timber some problems with his forward darts but the Dutchman provided similar headaches for his counterpart in the final 30 minutes.

CB: William Saliba—7.1: Boosted Arsenal’s defensive unit on his return from a knock and proved an immediate upgrade on Cristhian Mosquera after recent shaky displays from the Spaniard.

CB: Gabriel—7.0: Endured an arduous tussle with Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane, the 19-year-old striker causing significant issues with his physicality.

LB: Piero Hincapié—6.3: Allowed to play against the club he’s technically on loan from this season and was rarely tested on his return to western Germany.

DM: Martín Zubimendi—6.9: Arsenal’s water carrier was always on hand to recycle possession and nip into challenges, although he offered little to his side’s attacking game despite boasting plenty of touches.

DM: Declan Rice—6.8: Industrious as ever without providing a moment of inspiration in Arsenal’s time of need.

RW: Bukayo Saka—6.0: Suffocated by Leverkusen shirts every time he attempted to jink inside onto his preferred left boot and was sacrificed by Arteta on the hour mark.

AM: Eberechi Eze—6.8: Consistency against high-caliber opposition continues to be Eze’s barrier to success. Another tame performance from the Englishman.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—7.0: Spurned Arsenal’s best chance of the evening but looked most likely to forge an opening with a burst of pace.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—6.3: Bossed Andrich early doors and looked set to terrorize the Germany international, but the Swede’s influence faded significantly as the minutes ticked away.

SUB: Noni Madueke (60’ for Saka)—7.3: Brave in possession upon arrival and worked tirelessly to create something.

SUB: Kai Havertz (74’ for Gyökeres)—7.1: Earned a warm reception on his return to the BayArena and broke Leverkusen hearts with his late goal.

SUB: Gabriel Jesus (82’ for Eze)—N/A

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Khari Ranson (GK), Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Marli Salmon, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Riccardo Calafiori, Christian Nørgaard, Max Dowman.

What the Ratings Tell Us

A frustrating night for Bukayo Saka, | Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates/Getty Images

Eberechi Eze was Arsenal’s match-winner against Mansfield Town at the weekend but the summer recruit endured a quiet evening in Germany. With skipper and creative talisman Martin Ødegaard missing, Arsenal need greater ingenuity from Eze in the coming weeks as they fight on four fronts.

was Arsenal’s match-winner against Mansfield Town at the weekend but the summer recruit endured a quiet evening in Germany. With skipper and creative talisman Martin Ødegaard missing, Arsenal need greater ingenuity from Eze in the coming weeks as they fight on four fronts. Without the aforementioned Ødegaard on hand to unpick defenses, Arsenal often turn to Bukayo Saka for inspiration. However, the England international lasted just an hour in Leverkusen before being replaced, with his replacement Noni Madueke dazzling off the bench. Fortunately for Arteta, he boasts immense depth—one of the reasons why the quadruple dream remains alive.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Hard-Fought Draw

Arsenal struggled in Germany. | ANP/Getty Images.

Arsenal’s open play xG of just 0.88 highlights their attacking underperformance in Leverkusen, the Gunners fortunate to get on the scoresheet at all at the end of a lifeless display.

highlights their attacking underperformance in Leverkusen, the Gunners fortunate to get on the scoresheet at all at the end of a lifeless display. Their inability to create meaningful opportunities arguably stems from the fact they managed just three corners . Leverkusen cut off Arsenal’s most reliable route to goal by not conceding set pieces.

. Leverkusen cut off Arsenal’s most reliable route to goal by not conceding set pieces. The more positive news for the Gunners is that they were relatively resolute defensively, limiting Leverkusen to just one big chance and three shots on target.

Statistic Bayer Leverkusen Arsenal Possession 45% 55% Expected Goals (xG) 0.88 1.65 Total Shots 10 6 Shots on Target 3 2 Big Chances 1 2 Passing Accuracy 87% 87% Fouls Committed 9 10 Corners 2 3

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC