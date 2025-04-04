Sunderland Predicted XI Vs West Brom: Regis Le Bris Faces Tough Decision With Enzo Le Fee Return
Sunderland travel to the midlands to face old manager Tony Mowbray's side West Brom.
Every game at this late stage of the season is crucial with playoffs being a near certainty, gaining momentum towards the back end of the calendar is always vital. Automatic promotion although unlikely with a 9 point gap between 4th and 2nd, is not entirely off the table.
With the return of Enzo Le Fee and Leo Hjelde from injury Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris may opt for a different squad from last week's team against Millwall.
After last week's lacklustre performance from Wilson Isidor, we could also see changes made in that department.
Sunderland Predicted XI Vs West Brom
In goal for Sunderland, although some fans point out a lack of form with Anthony Patterson, no changes will be made. Similarly, no changes seen with either centre backs as Chris Mepham and Luke O'Nien both obvious starters.
In the full-back positions Regis Le Bris could look to swap in Leo Hjelde, however, last week's fixture proved defensively Sunderland were sound therefore remaining with both Trai Hume and Alan Browne would be the most likely choice.
Both Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham have no real doubt in their starting role for Sunderland.
A real decision for Régis is whether Enzo Le Fee is ready to start over Chris Rigg, whilst also deciding if Chris Rigg deserves to be dropped. Chris Rigg ultimately has proved his worth in the role Regis will opt to gradually nurse Enzo Le Fee back into the squad.
No changes to be made out on the wings, with both Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle starting in their likely positions.
Another big decision for Regis Le Bris is to drop Wilson Isidor for Eliezer Mayenda although it was not Isidor's best performance against Millwall, he has been first-choice striker throughout the season and will likely remain this way.
(4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Patterson, Browne, Mepham, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Rigg, Mundle, Isidor