Sunderland Vs Blackburn: Confirmed Team News Ahead Of EFL Championship Clash
Régis Le Bris and Blackburn manager Valerien Ismael have named their respective starting xi's ahead of the 'meaningless' Championship clash.
Following Sunderland's 1-0 defeat to Bristol City on Easter Friday, Régis Le Bris has made seven changes to the lineup, looking to rest players ahead of the playoffs.
Régis Le Bris' recent team selections have sparked conversation and debate among Sunderland fans: should the team rest key players ahead of the playoffs, or start their strongest XI in hopes to build momentum?
The head coach will be eager for his side to bounce back after their dissapointing 1-0 defeat against play-off rivals Bristol City. With 3 games remaining until the playoffs, Régis Le Bris will be hoping his side can regain some form.
Following the Bristol City game, Le Bris said: "It's not an easy period and I understand for fans and people who love Sunderland because we want to win every game. I think at Bristol City it [the loss] was for another reason I think, because we started the game well and 11-v-11 the game would I think have been totally different. It wasn't the case so we have to move on.
"To start Salis is definitely an option, it could be the right time for him. He's in the right dynamic I think now. And with Jobe, he's one of our main players. Like with Enzo and Salis, it was really important to manage the load. If we started with him today we could have had a better team, but we want to be really well organised. I hope it will pay off the play-offs.
"For the semi finals it's two games, so in these circumstances you are still right in the game. If it's just 2-1, you go back to your home ground and the game is still open. In this perspective, it was a positive. We wanted to win so we are disappointed of course, but we still feel we're in a good place. We will stick to our plan for the management of the squad.
Régis Le Bris has named a heavily rotated side that will aim to secure three points against Blackburn, regaining form and avoiding injuries.
Sunderland Official Lineup:
Starting XI: Patterson, Browne, Mepham, O'Nien, Anderson, Samed, Jobe, Aleksić, Jones, Watson, Isidor
Bench: Moore, Neil, Roberts, Rigg, Mayenda, Hjelde, Le Fée, Bainbridge, Middlemass
Blackburn Official Lineup:
Starting XI: Toth, Brittain, Hyam, Batth, Ribeiro, Tronstad, Travis, Dolan, Woodrow, Hedges, Ohashi
Bench: Pears, Forshaw, Woodrow, Pickering, Gueye, Buckley, Sanderson, Rankin-Costello, Tyjon, Mongtomery