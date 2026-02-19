Supercomputer Predicts Final 2025–26 Premier League Table After Arsenal’s Wolves Blunder

Disaster struck for Arsenal at Molineux on Wednesday evening, and no one will be happier—and more grateful—for the shock result than Manchester City, who have been reborn in the Premier League title race over the last few weeks.

Gameweek 26 looked to be the major swing in the fight for the English crown after Mikel Arteta’s men dropped points against Brentford, opening the door for the Cityzens to come within four points of the league-leaders.

Things got even worse, though, when Arsenal failed to stablise in a midweek clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, a game rearranged to accommodate the Carabao Cup final, where they will face the Sky Blues. The Gunners were mere seconds away from victory before they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser that left more points out on the pitch, points they simply cannot afford to lose with Manchester City so hot on their heels.

Pep Guardiola’s men will have to wait for a chance to respond, as their postponed fixture against Crystal Palace has yet to be rescheduled. Should they eventually win their game in hand, though, the gap will go down to just two points, fueling what promises to be a mouthwatering battle for England’s most prestigious trophy.

Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer predicts the Premier League title race to pan out after Arsenal’s massive slip up.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Title Race

Arsenal are still the favourites to win the Premier League. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Expected Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 58 80.58 80.92% 2. Man City 53 74.48 15.91% 3. Aston Villa 50 71.02 3.04%

Despite Arsenal’s blunder against Wolves, the Gunners are still Opta’s pick to win the league. Arteta’s men are expected to finish with around 80 points, the fourth-lowest tally for a Premier League winner in history.

The club’s title chances did decrease from 85.81% to 80.92%, but that won’t be much of a consolation to Manchester City. The Cityzens are projected to come six points short of the current league-leaders in the fight for the English crown.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are firmly counted out of the Premier League title race by the supercomputer. Still, third place would be their best finish in the English top-flight since 1992–93.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Champions League Race

It’s set to be a three-way battle for the final two Champions League places. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Gaspafotos/MB Media/Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Expected Points Qualification Chances 4. Liverpool 42 62.96 34.22% 5. Chelsea 44 62.73 36.02% 6 Man Utd 45 62.44 29.70% 7. Brentford 40 58.27 7.33% 8. Bournemouth 37 54.20 0.99% 9. Newcastle 36 53.45 0.80% 10. Everton 37 51.81 0.27%

Thanks to England’s success in European competitions in 2025–26, the Premier League is expected to receive an additional qualifying spot for the Champions League. Therefore, the top five teams in the table will likely qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester Utd are the three clubs battling for the all-important fourth and fifth places. Opta has all three English giants finishing with around 62 points, separated by the slightest of margins in the battle for Champions League football next season.

The defending English champions have the edge, though, even if it comes in the size of 0.23 points. Finishing fourth is a far cry from their Premier League triumph in Arne Slot’s debut campaign, but securing a place in the Champions League keeps the season from being a total disaster.

Liverpool are trying to make the most out of a disappointing season. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The Blues are right behind them thanks to their resurgence under Liam Rosenior, but another collapse like their recent one against Leeds could leave the door open for the Red Devils to sneak into fifth place. As of now, though, the supercomputer has Michael Carrick’s rejuvenated side finishing sixth and settling for the Europa League.

Brentford will still be buzzing after holding Arsenal to a draw last week, further fueling their charge for European football next season. Although the Bees are not expected to challenge for the top five, they still have to keep up their solid form to ward off Bournemouth, who are projected to finish four points behind.

Newcastle United and Everton, meanwhile, have just a combined 1.07% chance of qualifying for the Champions League, and only a combined 3.05% chance of making the Europa League.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Relegation Battle

Wolves are almost assuredly headed down to the EFL Championship. | Brett Patzke/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Expected Points Relegation Chances 11. Sunderland 36 49.68 0.17% 12. Fulham 34 49.36 0.23% 13. Brighton 31 47.44 0.98% 14. Crystal Palace 32 46.77 1.26% 15. Leeds 30 44.78 3.76% 16. Tottenham 29 44.51 3.65% 17. Nottm Forest 27 40.42 20.48% 18. West Ham 24 36.07 71.03% 19. Burnley 18 28.47 98.38% 20. Wolves 10 20.07 100%

Sunderland have exceeded expectations in their return to the Premier League. The Black Cats are projected to finish 11th in the standings, avoiding any relegation scare. Fulham are right behind them in 12th, with both clubs tipped to claim around 49 points this season.

Compared to their eighth place finish last season, Brighton & Hove Albion will be disappointed if they only manage Opta’s projected 13th place finish. Crystal Palace are also predicted to do worse than their finish in 2024–25, dropping from 12th to 14th. The only consolation for both teams is that they will comfortably keep their place in the English top-flight.

Leeds United can’t say they’ve been as good as fellow promoted side Sunderland, but they have done enough to fend off relegation. In fact, the supercomputer has the Whites securing 44.78 points this season, more than the 44.51 Tottenham Hotspur are expected to earn.

Spurs will hope new boss Igor Tudor can get them further up the table by the end of 2025–26, but their dreadful start leaves no hope at finishing in the top 10. The good news is that the north London outfit only has a 3.65% chance of relegation.

Tottenham Hotspur have only tallied 29 points through 26 games. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The real relegation battles comes between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. The Tricky Trees are already on their fourth manager of the campaign, desperate to avoid a drop to the second tier. Opta’s prediction will give Vítor Pereira and his team hope—the supercomputer has them meeting the magical 40-point threshold and therefore avoiding the relegation zone.

Despite commendably finding their form in the new year, the Hammers’ disastrous opening five months of the season put them at too much of a disadvantage to secure safety, per Opta. West Ham have a 71.03% chance of relegation compared to Nottingham Forest’s 20.48%.

Even greater certainty lies with Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the bottom of the table. The former are only expected to record around 28 points come the season’s matchday, and the latter’s 20.07 projected points are even worse. Even after salvaging a point against Arsenal, Opta still puts the club’s relegation chances at 100%.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP