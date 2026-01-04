Sunderland AFC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday, Jan. 4, for Matchday 20 of the Premier League 2025-26.

Regis Le Bris's men arrive for this match in seventh place in the league standings with 29 points after 19 games, with a record of seven wins, eight draws, and four losses.

On the other hand, Thomas Frank's team is currently in 13th place with 26 points after 19 matches, and a record of seven wins, five draws and seven losses, more than the Black Cats.

Sunderland drew 0-0 in its last match against Manchester City on Jan. 1, the same as Tottenham, which drew scoreless against Brentford that same day.

Attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is not part of Tottenham's squad.

Why Is Xavi Simons Not Playing Today for Tottenham vs. Sunderland?

Red Card shown by Match Referee John Brooks to Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Xavi Simons (7) during a Premier League match. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Simons, 22, will not participate against Sunderland because he is suspended, after having been sent off during the match against Liverpool on Dec. 20.

The Dutchman will be able to play again next Jan. 7 when Tottenham visits Bournemouth for Premier League Matchday 21.

In recent matches, Simons has gained prominence with the Spurs. So far, he has played 22 matches with the London club, accumulating two goals and three assists, across the League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League.

His absence represents a significant boost for Sunderland, although the Cats also arrive with multiple absences, mostly due to AFCON.

Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Dominic Solanke (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Pape Sarr (AFCON), and Yves Bissouma (AFCON) are also unavailable for Frank's side.

