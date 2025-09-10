After Snubbing Manchester United and Newcastle, Sunderland's Teen Sensation Explained

Chris Rigg is perhaps the player with the most potential currently in Regis Le Bris's Sunderland squad.

Rigg, 18, rejected offers from big clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle, according to reports, to continue representing the club of his heart.

In statements gathered by the Sunderland Echo, manager Regis Le Bris praised his young player and explained what it is that makes him so special.

He's really young, but at the same time experienced after one full season in the Championship last season. Regis Le Bris

'He's a Warrior' - Sunderland Boss Regis Le Bris on Chris Rigg

The French coach highlighted that, like all his teammates, Rigg has the responsibility to take a step forward in this new stage of the club, upon its return to the Premier League.

Obviously, he has to step up like the club, like his teammates, and face this new challenge. He has many good qualities, a really strong mindset, and a really strong character. Regis Le Bris

Something that may perhaps worry Sunderland fans is the minutes Rigg will have this season, considering the more than 10 signings the club made this summer.

However, Le Bris confirmed that he will have his opportunities. Furthermore, the French coach described him as a "warrior."

He's a good example. He sets the tone for everyone from this perspective. After that, he's part of the squad, and he'll have his opportunities. I think the main point with him is the way he trains every day. He's a warrior. Regis Le Bris

Sunderland's next match will take place on Saturday, the 13th of September, when the Cats visit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, on the occasion of the Premier League's MD4.

