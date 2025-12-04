How to Watch Man Utd vs. West Ham on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United and West Ham United close out Gameweek 14 in the Premier League when they lock horns at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
The Red Devils enter the midweek fixture having ended their three-game winless run at Selhurst Park last weekend, coming from behind to sneak victory courtesy of goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount. Their upcoming opponents endured a less enjoyable Sunday afternoon, failing to register a single shot on target during their tame 2–0 defeat to Liverpool.
Man Utd will be favourites for the clash at Old Trafford between the sides, but their recent record against West Ham suggests a significant test lies in wait. The Red Devils have lost four of their last five with the Hammers and are capable of slipping up on Thursday.
Here’s how to tune into an intriguing battle in Manchester.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. West Ham Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 4
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Andrew Kitchen
- VAR: Peter Bankes
How to Watch Man Utd vs. West Ham on TV, Live Stream
Sky Sports has been the destination for all of the Premier League’s midweek fixtures and will broadcast the Old Trafford duel. The Main Event and Premier League channels will carry the action, while Sky GO allows those on the move to enjoy the game.
There are several broadcasters in the United States, with the NBC Sports App and website offering the fixture.
fuboTV and DAZN are the destinations in Canada, while FOX One and Caliente TV hold the rights in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
What’s Next for Man Utd, West Ham?
Man Utd will be involved in the next two Monday Night Football offerings in the Premier League, travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers next week, before hosting Bournemouth seven days later.
West Ham have another away trip this Sunday when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion, after which they host Aston Villa the following Sunday.