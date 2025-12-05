Ruben Amorim Blasted by Paul Scholes for Laughing Off Man Utd Misfit
Ruben Amorim appeared to laugh at the idea that Kobbie Mainoo could have helped Manchester United get over the line against West Ham United on Thursday night, inspiring a sweary response from retired club icon Paul Scholes.
Diogo Dalot had given Amorim’s side the advantage just shy of the hour mark, but a West Ham equaliser seven minutes before the end meant it finished 1–1. It was the second home game in a row in which United struggled to create and score, having lost 1–0 to Everton at Old Trafford earlier this month.
It marks an attacking downturn for a United side that netted twice or more in five successive Premier League games between Oct. 4 and Nov. 8.
Amorim suggested afterwards that United didn’t have enough options in attacking areas to win second balls. “We had more men to put in the offence? Who? Who would be more offensive?” he rhetorically asked a roomful of reporters.
When Kobbie Mainoo’s name was given in response, Amorim was seen to laugh and said: “It was the second ball and I was worried with Matheus [Cunha], I know Bruno [Fernandes] reached the box really well, Mason Mount is playing in his position, they were trying to push us, Bryan [Mbeumo] has a lot of pace to try to win the ball in one transition, so that was my idea.”
Mainoo didn’t get on the pitch at all and has struggled for consistent game time all season.
“I see him as a starter like the other players,” Amorim insisted. “I just have to make a choice and then in the end, it’s not been Kobbie. In the future, I don’t know. Again, I always think the same thing with Casemiro. [He] was not playing and then he plays.
“I just want to win games. I don’t care who is playing.”
Mainoo ‘Is Being Ruined’
Manchester United legend Scholes took exception to Amorim’s comments about Mainoo, declaring in an angry post on social media that the 20-year-old “probably” needs to leave Old Traford for the sake of his career.
“Bulls---!” Scholes said. “The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football. Hate seeing homegrown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.”
Dalot Admits Man Utd Failed to Control West Ham Draw
When Mainoo burst onto the scene under Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2023, later going on to play a key role for England at Euro 2024, it was his poise on the ball and maturity for a player so young—still just 18 at the time—that had onlookers purring about his talent and potential.
An inability to control games from midfield should be the exact kind of thing a player of his skillset would be able to change.
Goalscorer Dalot admitted that the reason United didn’t take maximum points against West Ham was down a lack of control after taking the lead.
“At 1–0 up with 30 minutes to go, I think we have to control the game much more,” he told Sky Sports. “Especially at Old Trafford. We cannot get as anxious as we got after the goal. We were maybe a little bit more sloppy with the ball possession.
“We had the game, there,” he added. “It’s the solution that we need to find. It can be various things. It shouldn’t be like this because you are fighting 60 minutes to score a goal and then when it happens you should keep doing the same things, even more controlling, longer possession so we can be dominant. Especially the play that goes to the corner that we conceded—that’s the kind of play that we need to avoid, especially against teams that are good on the counter.
“We have to look to ourselves—I think it’s more our fault, than credit to West Ham.”