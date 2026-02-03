Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal hold a 3–2 advantage when they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

The Gunners made the most of the Blues’ absences in the first leg last month, racing into 2–0 and 3–1 leads. However, Alejandro Garnacho’s brace leaves Liam Rosenior’s side with a fighting chance, even if they haven’t beaten the current Premier League leaders since 2021.

Arsenal have asserted impressive superiority over their London rivals in recent times, and anything but a surprise defeat will see the Gunners into their first domestic cup final since they won the FA Cup in 2020. Their fanbase is desperate for some silverware, and Mikel Arteta’s side are superbly positioned to enjoy a mightily prosperous conclusion to the 2025–26 campaign.

A 4–0 beatdown of Leeds United allayed fears of a potential title collapse, while Chelsea earned their fifth win on the bounce by coming from behind to beat West Ham United 3–2 on Saturday evening.

Like Arsenal, the Blues are alive on four fronts—even if they’re not quite in title contention but instead fighting for a top-four/five finish in the Premier League.

Here’s our preview of Tuesday night’s second leg.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Tuesday, Feb. 3

: Tuesday, Feb. 3 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: James Bell

Arsenal vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Arsenal : 3 wins

: 3 wins Chelsea : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 2

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal (DWLWW) Chelsea (WWWWW) Leeds 0–4 Arsenal Chelsea 3–2 West Ham Arsenal 3–2 Kairat Almaty Napoli 2–3 Chelsea Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Crystal Palace 1–3 Chelsea Inter 1–3 Arsenal Chelsea 1–0 Pafos Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal Chelsea 2–0 Brentford

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, STV Player United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico N/A

Arsenal Team News

Mikel Merino has picked up a significant foot injury. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Mikel Merino’s foot injury requires surgery, and the Spaniard may miss the next couple of months as a result. Arteta will want to have the midfielder-cum-striker available for the run-in.

Bukayo Saka was set to start at Elland Road on Saturday, but the winger picked up an injury in the warm-up and was subsequently withdrawn from Arteta’s lineup and replaced by Noni Madueke.

Saka’s issue was only described as a “little niggle” by his manager, but the quick turnaround may see Madueke retain his place against his former employers. Max Dowman is unavailable due to injury.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue between the posts in this competition, while Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could all earn starts. Martin Ødegaard should come back into the XI, too.

Saka may not be risked in the second leg. | FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Ødegaard, Rice; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.

Chelsea Team News

João Pedro is in excellent form. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The games have come thick and fast for Chelsea at the start of Rosenior’s reign, and the new manager has constantly tinkered with his starting lineup.

The likes of João Pedro, Reece James and Marc Cucurella only featured off the bench against West Ham United, with Rosenior preserving this trio for Tuesday’s second leg. All three are expected to be back in Chelsea’s starting XI.

Jamie Gittens is a fresh injury concern for the visitors. He was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s win and is unlikely to play a part in midweek. Gittens joins Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dário Essugo and Roméo Lavia on the sidelines.

Estêvão is also a doubt after missing the weekend game for personal reasons. The young winger has been back in Brazil on compassionate leave and Rosenior has admitted he may not be ready to return here.

Chelsea have a handful of issues to address. | FotMob

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Chelsea are full of confidence heading into the second leg, while Arsenal’s victory at the weekend should ease any tension inside the Emirates on Tuesday night. However, this could still be a nervy night for the hosts, with their lead only slender and the visitors far stronger compared to the first leg.

Rosenior’s adaptability and in-game management has been key to Chelsea‘s two most recent victories, but you suspect that the Blues will have to get off to a fast start if they’re to upset the Gunners in north London.

Their recent record in this fixture is a concern, and you just get the feeling that this is surely the year for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to enjoy a Wembley day out.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Chelsea

