How Sandro Tonali Reacted to Bizarre Arsenal Deadline Day Speculation

Eddie Howe said Sandro Tonali is “absolutely focused” on playing for Newcastle United following the bizarre events of January Deadline Day that briefly saw the midfielder linked with Arsenal.

The Gunners losing Mikel Merino to a substantial injury at the weekend was followed by Mikel Arteta admitting that the club would be “actively looking” for a replacement before the transfer window shut, fuelling speculation that Tonali was the subject of an ambitious late approach.

Reports later alleged that Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, was responsible, although he then denied having any contact with Arsenal. Riso did, however, tease talks with Newcastle next month that could pave the way for a summer transfer instead … “if Newcastle are open to it.”

For now, at least, Magpies boss Howe is satisfied that Tonali’s head has not been turned by the events—or non-events—of the last 48 hours.

Eddie Howe is confident his player is focused on Newcastle. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

“His only focus was on Manchester City and trying to win that game so there's absolutely no issue with Sandro himself,” Howe told reporters on Tuesday, ahead of the next day’s Carabao Cup semi final second leg at the Etihad Stadium—Newcastle trail 2–0 on aggregate from the first leg.

“He’s very happy and committed so I find it difficult to talk about things I don’t know too much about. I can only talk about Sandro as the person and player, and his mindset here and now. Having discussed things with him, he’s absolutely fine.”

How Will Arsenal Replace Mikel Merino?

Ultimately, there wasn’t enough time to use the transfer market to source even a short-term replacement for Merino, who may not return until the final month of the season, so Arteta and co. will have to find a solution in-house.

Frustratingly, the natural replacement in midfield would have been Ethan Nwaneri, who joined Marseille on loan—crucially with no break clause—just over a week earlier.

But Arteta now has Kai Havertz back available in attacking midfield after the versatile German missed the first half of the season through injury. Christian Nørgaard, although a very different player, can also plug a gap even if a degree of reshuffling is required.

Merino had also made a name for himself further forward as an emergency striker, but again the depth is stronger than it was even just a few weeks ago. The aforementioned Havertz, as well in-form Gabriel Jesus are both able to support primary No. 9 Viktor Gyökeres.

As valuable a player Merino is, losing him is not as disastrous as it might previously have been.

Newcastle Expecting Future Tonali Interest

Whether Arsenal are involved or not, Newcastle consider it natural that Tonali should be commanding interest and don’t expect that to stop.

“Our best players are always going to attract glances from other clubs. That’s just the reality of football,” Howe said. “We want to keep the group together. We want to keep progressing and, of course, Sandro plays a part in that in trying to hit his best levels and play as well as he can to help the team. All encompassed, I don’t see an issue but I’m not in control of everything.”

