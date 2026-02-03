The Greatest Premier League Players of the 1990s—Ranked

Ahhh, the 1990s—the greatest decade in the history of mankind.

Nirvana ruled the airwaves, Tom Hanks ruled the box office and most importantly of all, football peaked.

That’s right. The ’90s were when football was at its absolute best, for two very simple reasons.

First, before the era of universally adopted tiki-taka, hyper-fluid positioning and passing the ball into the net, the game was—by comparison—pure, unfiltered chaos. Matches were end to end. Tackles flew in. Long balls were common and long-range strikes even more so. It was faster, rougher and far less predictable.

Second, and just as importantly, more of the greatest footballers of all time played during the 1990s than in any other single decade. From all-time greats at their peak to cult heroes who defined an era, the Premier League in particular was stacked with talent.

And to prove it, we’ve ranked the 20 greatest footballers to play in the Premier League during the ’90s.

20. Gary Pallister

Gary Pallister won it all with United. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Gary Pallister isn’t the most celebrated English defender of the 1990s, but he should be.



To compare his ability to a more modern player, he was Rio Ferdinand before Rio Ferdinand was. By the time Pallister left Manchester United in 1998, he was the most decorated player in the club’s storied history, having won nine major trophies in nine seasons.



Sir Alex Ferguson once said of his star man at the back: “He is a defensive Goliath, has electric pace and can pass the ball. What more can you ask from a centre half?”

19. David Seaman

Seaman was known simply as "The Goalie." | IMAGO/Claus Bergmann

David Seaman may be most readily associated with a moustache and a (brief) ponytail, but after more than a decade of dutiful, reliable service between the sticks, the man often simply known as “The Goalie” is arguably the greatest ever to don a pair of gloves for Arsenal.



Need proof? Just watch his gravity-defying save against Sheffield United in 2003, when he appeared to change direction mid-air to claw the ball away from the goal line.

18. Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman is a Liverpool legend. | Getty

Steve McManaman epitomised the way Liverpool wanted to play in the '90s.



His arrogance often bordered on excess, but he was as naturally gifted with the ball at his feet as any player of his generation, capable of gliding past an opposing full back with effortless grace—hangover or not.



After bursting onto the scene under Graeme Souness, McManaman became Liverpool’s answer to Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs. Their respective trophy hauls may suggest otherwise, but in terms of ability and influence, the two were comparable throughout English football’s transitional decade.

17. David Beckham

David Beckham became a global icon. | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It is easy to fall into the idea that David Beckham was a celebrity first and a footballer second. While other players were household names in their own countries or well known within football circles, Beckham became something else entirely: Arguably the first truly global celebrity footballer.



But that level of fame would never have reached every corner of the world had it not been built on genuine quality. Beckham was elite long before he was iconic, and his stardom was a consequence of his ability, not a substitute for it.

16. Les Ferdinand

Les Ferdinand scored goals for fun. | Getty/Graham Whitby Boot

Everyone loves a good underdog story. There’s something irresistible about watching someone defy the odds and achieve greatness.



Football, in particular, has produced plenty of them. Greece winning Euro 2004, Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League title in 2016 and countless zero-to-hero journeys along the way.



Not every footballer starts their career at the top. In fact, the vast majority begin far down the pyramid. But they can draw inspiration from those who climbed it the hard way — players like Jamie Vardy, Ian Wright and of course, Les Ferdinand.



Renowned for his pace, power, aerial ability and ruthless finishing, Ferdinand worked his way up from non-league football to England’s top flight, finishing his career as one of the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorers with 149 goals.

15. Gary Speed

Gary Speed sadly passed away in 2011. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Ryan Giggs, Ian Rush, Gareth Bale—the English top flight has produced its fair share of Welsh superstars. One name that often goes under the radar, however, is former Leeds United midfielder Gary Speed.



A manager’s dream, Speed was praised for his leadership, professionalism and versatility, as well as his knack for both goals and assists. Strong in the air and comfortable on either foot, the late Welshman remained a constant threat throughout an 18-year top-flight career.

14. Patrick Vieira

Vieira was a midfield powerhouse. | Allsport UK/Allsport

Good players have come and gone at Arsenal since Vieira’s time, but none have managed to combine skill, strength and intelligence in quite the same way.



To be irreplaceable is to be held in the highest regard. If any evidence were needed of how highly Vieira is valued at Arsenal, the fact the club still have not found a true successor more than two decades on tells its own story.

13. David Ginola

David Ginola was so naturally talented. | Getty/Christian Liewig/TempSport/Corbis

At his best, he was one of—if not the—finest players in England.



His maverick nature and laid-back approach sometimes caused headaches, with France manager Gérard Houllier singling him out as the sole reason Les Bleus failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. On the pitch, he was even less popular with his own left back, who often had to cover the defensive work of two players.



But that’s exactly the kind of leeway a genius deserves.



Newcastle and Spurs fans may not have league titles to fondly remember from the wonderful 1990s, but they can rest easy knowing they witnessed football as it should be played, brought to life by one of the most naturally gifted players ever to grace our pitches.

12. Andy Cole

Cole was a prolific marksman throughout the 90s. | Ross Kinnaird/Allsport

Almost two decades after he played his final Premier League game, Andy Cole still ranks fifth on the list of all-time leading goalscorers.



In that time, only three players—Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Mohamed Salah—have managed to surpass his tally of 187 goals.



Few others ever will.

11. Tony Adams

Tony Adams spent his entire career with Arsenal. | Allsport

One-club men are a rare breed in football, particularly in the modern era. Even legends such as Steven Gerrard, John Terry and Mark Noble spent time elsewhere.



Arsenal’s Tony Adams, however, was one of those rare exceptions.



Adams finished his 19-year career as Arsenal’s most successful captain, winning 13 trophies and making 672 appearances. To honour his contribution, a statue of the defender was unveiled outside the Emirates Stadium in 2011.

10. Matt Le Tissier

Le Tissier was known as "Le God" at Southampton. | IMAGO/Mark Liley/Sportsphoto

Matt Le Tissier was exceptional at football.



He was so good he scored over 200 goals for a Southampton side that was often battling relegation.



He was so good he earned the nickname “Le God” at The Dell.



Southampton supporters might wince every time he posts on social media, but they’ll also tell you his legacy remains untarnished. Le Tissier was one of the most naturally gifted players English football has ever produced, and he never needed a bulging trophy cabinet to prove it.

9. Ian Wright

Everybody loves Ian Wright. | Mark Leech/OffsideGetty Images

It’s impossible not to love Ian Wright. His story is memorable for countless reasons, and his legacy stretches far beyond the boundaries of London.



For someone who only turned professional three months shy of his 22nd birthday, to achieve what he did—scoring so many goals, winning a Premier League title with Arsenal, claiming multiple other honours and exceeding every expectation along the way—is nothing short of remarkable.

8. Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler was nicknamed 'God' by Liverpool supporters. | Michael Cooper/Getty Images

One FA Cup and two League Cup titles were all the domestic silverware Robbie Fowler had to show for some astonishing scoring rates in the mid-90s.



He would go on to lift European honours at the turn of the century—a UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2001—but for the sheer volume of goals he scored, he never quite received the accolades his performances deserved.



That doesn’t make him any less loved in Liverpool, nor does it take away from the stunning hat-trick he netted against Arsenal in 1994. After all, he is still referred to as “God” on Merseyside.

7. Gianfranco Zola

Chelsea's Gianfranco Zola brought a wide array of outrageous skills to the Premier League. | Ben Radford /Allsport/Getty

Just as Eric Cantona defined Manchester United’s transformation from underachievers to imperious champions, Gianfranco Zola did the same for Chelsea.



But while Cantona carried out his revolution with self-serving arrogance, punctuated by moments of controversy and madness, Zola practiced his magical craft with childlike charm—and, of course, that infectious grin.



The Italian became the poster boy for Chelsea’s transition, a tactical revolutionary in the Premier League and unquestionably one of the finest foreign exports to arrive on British shores.



Very few could make Sir Alex Ferguson envious, but Zola did—and that is a testament to the Italian’s quiet, nagging genius.

6. Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel was a monster between the sticks. | Getty/Allsport UK

Peter Schmeichel was an era-defining talent who helped reinvent modern goalkeeping and was far more than just a shot-stopper. He excelled at almost every aspect of the game—even scoring goals, netting 10 times during his career—and brought a unique style to the role.



Schmeichel was renowned for his commanding presence, filling the goal and intimidating any forward daring enough to face him one-on-one. His ability to stay upright, delay and force opponents into making the first move was extraordinary.



Sir Alex Ferguson famously described him as “this big blond Viking flying at you” when discussing the player’s phenomenal aura.

5. Ryan Giggs

Manchester United's Ryan Giggs was a constant threat to opposition teams with his direct running and trickery. | Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images

It’s nigh-on impossible to pick a Premier League all-time XI without including Ryan Giggs.



The Cardiff-born winger spent an astonishing 24 years at Manchester United, making 963 appearances across all competitions, scoring 168 goals and providing a league-record 162 assists—a mark that may never be surpassed.



During that time, he also collected just about every winners’ medal available, along with a handful of personal accolades along the way.

4. Dennis Bergkamp

A master of the art. | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Whether carving open defences with his exquisite first touch, vision and passing range—so precise he could have thrived in central midfield—or scoring breathtaking goals using those same qualities combined with deadly two-footed finishing, Bergkamp was, at his peak, simply unplayable—a true genius.



What truly set him apart from other mercurial talents, however, was his selflessness. In a sport where so-called ‘geniuses’ often disrupt a team with their ego, Bergkamp was different: A rare talent for whom the balance and success of the team always came first.

3. Roy Keane

Roy Keane: Great pundit, even better player. | Getty/Shaun Botterill

For those who were too young to witness the Manchester United captain making grown men hide and cower with fear on the pitch, first of all: Unlucky. Secondly, his career as a pundit gives you some insight into the type of player he was.



Aggressive, combative, tunnel-visioned, consistent and no-nonsense. His drive, will to win and limitless expectations of his teammates made him the ultimate professional—the colleague who terrifies and inspires in equal measure, and a natural-born winner.



No one has ever wanted to win a game of football as much as Roy Keane—and he won plenty of them, guiding United through the most successful period of the Premier League era and lifting seven league titles along the way.

2. Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona had a profound effect on Manchester United's fortunes. | Anton Want/Allsport/Getty Images

Eric Cantona—what a life he’s lived, eh?



Booting a fan in the face, dabbling in rather mediocre acting, posting bizarre videos on Instagram (don’t go looking—trust me, you’re better off not knowing). And amid all that nonsense, there was a truly sensational footballer.



At his peak, few could match Eric Cantona’s class. A genius, a maverick and an entertainer, he is undoubtedly one of the best Premier League footballers of the ’90s.

1. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top scorer. | Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

“When I was a young boy, I wanted to play for Newcastle United, I wanted to wear the number nine shirt, and I wanted to score goals at St. James’ Park. I’ve lived my dream, and I realize how lucky I’ve been to have done that.”



Alan Shearer achieved absolutely everything he set out to, and more.



Not only did he fulfil his boyhood dream at Newcastle, but he also remains the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals—a record so extraordinary it may never be broken.



He is also a title-winner, having propelled Blackburn Rovers to an unlikely Premier League triumph in 1994–95.



A Premier League icon, if there ever was one.

