At a crucial moment for Sunderland, after some important signings and a surprising 0-0 draw away from home against Crystal Palace, all the defensive line of Regis Le Bris’s team offered a formidable performance.

But without a doubt, what stood out the most was the extraordinary determination of Nordi Mukiele. The former PSG player made a stellar performance, and the French defender himself explained in recent statements how he managed to control striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele neutralized the attack of Crystal Palace

Mateta is a born goalscorer and a very competitive player, after a great season with Crystal Palace, but Nordi Mukiele neutralized him perfectly.

The Frenchman revealed how he managed to keep Mateta at bay in this match, preventing him from being decisive in the game.

He explained that he already knew Mateta, having also played in Germany and having played together in the national team, so he knew how he plays. There is also a very big respect in this match and against this player.

Nordi Mukiele already knew Mateta’s style of play, having played with him in Germany and in the national team, so he knew how to handle him.

A statement that spoke about how it was easier to contain him because of the great knowledge he had about this player. He also highlighted that the team needs to keep working to be able to keep strengthening themselves in the Premier League.

As he declared: “We have to keep working and training daily to keep the goal at zero, but we also need to score because it is very important. But yes, I trust the offensive players because they are really good, and as I said, we do not know each other for a long time and when we find the key, that magic, the key, we will do something really good.”

Nordi Mukiele trusts that the team are still consolidating little by little and that the Premier League is not prepared to see all the potential of Sunderland in the next matches.

The adaptation is becoming more and more positive and it will undoubtedly leave a historic legacy of Sunderland in this Premier League season, newly promoted after several years without knowing what it is to compete in the best league in the world, and it is made more than clear by the French star, Nordi Mukiele.

