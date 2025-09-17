Sunderland's defensive brilliance was on display as AFC Sunderland secured a hard-fought draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The draw puts the Black Cats at seventh place in the Premier League table, ahead of both Manchester giants.

One Sunderland center-back has made it to an English football legend's team of the week.

Alan Shearer names Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele in his Team of the Week

Sunderland arrived in the Premier League with a backline that desperately needed changes. The club went on to spend nearly €140M without making much difference to the weak defensive unit.

It wasn't until the second week of August that the Black Cats addressed their biggest troubles. They signed Getafe defender Omar Alderete, and alongside him arrived the French international Nordi Mukiele.

Sunderland has conceded only three goals in their four Premier League fixtures, managing two clean sheets. Mukiele was crucial in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday. He made seven clearances, three interceptions, and recorded two tackles at Selhurst Park.

Legendary striker Alan Shearer picked Mukiele in his team of the week alongside Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven. Emiliano Martinez, Cristhian Mosquera, Moises Caicedo, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Lucas Bergvall, Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku, and Erling Haaland also made the team. Thomas Frank was Shearer's manager for his TOTW.

Mukiele has the most successful tackles (3) per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season. He has an 85.7% tackle success rate. The French CB is the second-highest rated center-back in the league, as per FotMob.

As the Black Cats enter one of their toughest stretches of the season, they would hope to see similar performance from the former PSG defender every week. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs also played a major role in Sunderland's clash against Crystal Palace.

The defense seems to be settling in, and that's a great sign for the newly promoted side. Sunderland can build on this start and hope for a mid-table finish, or if things go their way, the Black Cats can also push for a spot in the European championships.

Sunderland are unbeaten at the Stadium of Lights this season, and they would fancy keeping the streak alive when they host Aston Villa on Sunday.

