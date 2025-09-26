In a very positive moment for Sunderland, I was able to see how they are competing in the Premier League in an authentic and unique way, thanks to the excellent work of Regis Le Bris, who has received praise from one of the great legends of Manchester United and former Sunderland coach, Roy Keane.

Keane praised Sunderland and their performance after the promotion to the Premier League, highlighting a very positive process and a committed team with great aspirations.

He commented that something he has observed and that has contributed to Sunderland’s good results is their ability to play well even without having possession of the ball:

The good thing about promoted teams are that they are happy to play without the ball.

Roy Keane stated that one of the advantages of newly promoted teams are their comfort playing without dominating possession.

Sunderland have a unique mentality

He highlighted that they have physically strong players, that they are getting results with less possession, and that Sunderland are not obsessed with controlling the ball.

Regis Le Bris has done a great job; even in the last match, with ten players, the team showed good energy and confidence.

Keane hopes that Sunderland keep having a big impact in the Premier League and that they manage in the best way the emotions and ups and downs in the upcoming matches.

A long road for Regis Le Bris in the season

So far, he has been able to confirm the positivity of the matches, the performance, and the motivation of the players at the start of the season, thanks to the work of Regis Le Bris.

But this is only the beginning; to have options to qualify for European competitions and stay in the Premier League, they must maintain consistency and focus, being aware that it is a long road that will be traveled until the end of the season.

Regis Le Bris aspires to achieve one of the best seasons in Sunderland’s history after the promotion obtained this season.

