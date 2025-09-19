Arsenal Legend Urges Aston Villa to Start Former Liverpool Star vs. Sunderland

AFC Sunderland aims to build on its solid start to the 2025-26 Premier League season when it hosts Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday. Regis Le Bris’ side has secured seven points from the first four games and is currently sitting at seventh in the points table.

Aston Villa is off to a rocky start this season. They are eating dust in the relegation zone with zero wins and no goals. This is arguably the worst start Unai Emery’s men could have hoped for after a Champions League campaign that saw them reach the quarterfinals.

Former Aston Villa striker reveals the potential decisive factor of the Sunderland vs. Aston Villa fixture

Paul Merson, who played 117 games and scored 18 goals for Aston Villa over four seasons, has also backed Ollie Watkins and Co. to take the win in Sunday’s away matchup. He predicted a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light.

However, Merson believes this is probably the best opportunity for Le Bris’ side to give a fatal blow to Aston Villa.

“Not only are Sunderland playing well, but Villa can't even score a goal for a toffee!” Merson said. “To make matters worse, Unai Emery's men were dumped out of the cup by Brentford this week. Sunderland will look at this game as a huge chance to get another impressive win on home turf.”

Merson’s opinion about the current Aston Villa has turned upside down in one year. Last season, they looked like a proper team, but they don’t whet his appetite this time. The former striker urged the club to start Harvey Elliott.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“Harvey Elliot is a good signing, and he has to be in the starting line-up for this game. I don't know what Jadon Sancho is doing at the moment, though. He's not running at anybody, not committing people, and not taking chances! I'd be shocked if he starts this game,” Merson said.

The English football pundit wants Sancho to take risks with the ball at his feet rather than just passing it around. Merson believes Sunderland can win the game if they score first at home. He advised Aston Villa to absorb the early pressure and stay in the game.

Merson admitted that not scoring goals can cause one to lose confidence, but he expects Villa’s quality to get them over the line when the full-time whistle is blown.

