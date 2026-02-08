In a match to forget for Sunderland, the anticipated debut of their new young promise managed to stand out. Despite having been defeated 3-0 by Arsenal, important flashes from their new acquisition were seen.

With this defeat, Sunderland occupies 9th position in the Premier League, having 36 points in 25 games played and still being within the top 10 of the championship. However, they know that in their upcoming matches, they must show competitiveness and go for the 3 points.

They are one step away from touching positions for European competitions, and for this, they must maintain the winning mentality seen at the start of the season, and even more now with a stellar signing who has already taken his first steps in the Premier League.

Nilson Angulo Sends Strong Message In Sunderland Debut

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With great expectations, Nilson Angulo arrived at Sunderland as a surprising signing for the South American talent he has demonstrated in his recent seasons. His debut was made official playing 12 minutes against Arsenal in the 3-0 defeat, but a motivated Angulo was seen on the field.

In these 12 minutes, as indicated by SofaScore statistics, he obtained 5 touches of the ball, where he filtered 1 key pass and showed his great mobility on the field, in a match already decided, an active player was seen, willing to play on the right wing, but it is expecte that th more playing time, he will occupy the entire field.

A debut for Nilson Angulo 👏 pic.twitter.com/VBDLAX3E92 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 7, 2026

He only lost possession once in the 5 touches he obtained, seeking to make the best decisions regarding the match. But his true debut is expected to be seen next February 11th, when Sunderland will face Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.

It is expected to see Nilson Angulo as a starter and doing so as a local, where he would show all his quality regarding his consolidation in the Premier League, as it is not for everyone to compete in the best league in the world, but it is expected that the Ecuadorian will leave a huge mark in his time with Sunderland.

Read More: