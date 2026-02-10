How Man Utd and Chelsea’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare

After two underwhelming performances from both Manchester United and Chelsea in Gameweek 26, only one point separates the two clubs in the battle for fourth place.

Chelsea kicked off first at Stamford Bridge and got off to a flying 2–0 start over Leeds United thanks to goals from João Pedro and Cole Palmer. Everything soon went wrong, though, and the Blues suddenly found themselves sharing points in a frustrating 2–2 draw by the time the final whistle sounded.

Man Utd also settled for a point on Tuesday night after a lacklustre outing at the London Stadium. West Ham United were only seconds away from walking away with a 1–0 victory before Benjamin Šeško played hero off the bench, bagging an equaliser for his side in the 96th minute.

Both results meant neither team got much of an advantage in the race for fourth place—and a place in the Champions League next season. The Red Devils remain in fourth, just one point ahead of Chelsea.

The tight battle could be blown wide open, though, over the next five weeks given the Premier League fixtures coming for both clubs.

Man Utd and Chelsea’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Benjamin Šeško salvaged a point for Man Utd on Tuesday night. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Man Utd (4th, 44 Points) Chelsea (5th, 43 Points) Everton (A) – Feb. 23 Burnley (H) – Feb. 21 Crystal Palace (H) – Mar. 1 Chelsea (A) – Mar. 1 Newcastle (A) – Mar. 4 Aston Villa (A) – Mar. 4 Aston Villa (H) – Mar. 15 Newcastle (H) – Mar. 14 Bournemouth (A) – Mar. 20 Everton (A) – Mar. 21

Man Utd already got past their most difficult stretch of games in February, but still face a few tests in the build-up to the March international break. Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in search of their first win against Everton since Dec. 2024.

A rundown Crystal Palace side then comes to Old Trafford before Carrick’s men take on Newcastle away just three days later. Man Utd will feel confident against both teams having already beaten them in 2025–26.

The Red Devils’ largest challenge comes against third-place Aston Villa. The good news for the 20-time English champions, though, is that Unai Emery’s side must face Chelsea right before they travel to Old Trafford.

Bournemouth then are the final opponent on Man Utd’s schedule before the international window commences. The two sides shared points in an eight-goal thriller back in December, but it must be said the Cherries are a much better team now than they were two months ago.

Chelsea have a demanding slate of fixtures coming their way. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Compared to Man Utd’s schedule, Chelsea face a much tougher run over the next five weeks. The Blues will look to get back to winning ways at the expense of relegation-battling Burnley before they are in for back-to-back away fixtures against league-leaders Arsenal and then third-place Aston Villa.

Chelsea’s trip to Villa Park comes just three days after they play the Gunners at the Emirates, a tight turnaround against any two clubs, let alone two of the best in the league. Rosenior will have to demand a lot from his stars if he wants to secure two positive results from the tough matches.

Then the Blues face a bit of a reprieve against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. The Magpies might have just one win in their last four league matches, but they know how to snatch a result from the Club World Cup champions; Eddie Howe’s men secured a 2–2 draw in the reverse fixture back in December.

Rounding out Chelsea’s next five Premier League fixtures is a clash with Everton away from home. The west London outfit are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Toffees, a streak they will hope to extend to close out March.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS & GOSSIP