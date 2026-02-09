Six Best Players From Premier League Gameweek 25—Ranked

Gameweek 25 was not littered with astonishing solo performances in the Premier League but a host of players still stood taller than their peers.

There were significant results in the race for Premier League glory, Champions League qualification and fight for survival, with individual star displays taking centre stage up and down the country.

With the help of FotMob player ratings, here are the six best performers of GW25 in the Premier League.

5. Kobbie Mainoo, Vitaly Janelt: 8.6

Kobbie Mainoo was fantastic once more. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There were several tantalizing Manchester United performances on Saturday lunchtime, but the resurgence of Kobbie Mainoo stole attention. The Englishman has flourished since his return to the starting lineup under Michael Carrick, yet another to benefit from the interim boss, and he delivered an assured display in the 2–0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.



Mainoo assisted Bryan Mbeumo’s opener within a well-worked corner routine to punish United’s 10-man visitors, but it was his general play that most impressed. Gliding across the turf with unrivalled grace and keeping things ticking in the engine room, he created four chances, managed 10 passes into the final third and racked up seven defensive contributions.



Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt produced a similarly commanding performance in midfield during his side’s 3–2 win at St James’ Park later in the day. The German’s pinpoint header provided the Bees with a much-needed equaliser and he led the visitors for chances created, while also managing 11 defensive contributions.

4. Bruno Guimarães: 8.7

A goal and assist wasn’t enough for victory for Bruno Guimarães. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Janelt may have bossed Brentford’s terrific away day, but it was Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães who shone brightest in a thrilling duel on Tyneside. While he walked away with nothing to show for another energetic display, the Brazilian did his best to invigorate the out-of-form Magpies.



Returning to the starting lineup after several matches out of the team with injury, Guimarães made an immediate impact, teeing up Sven Botman’s opener and then firing home from the penalty spot for his ninth Premier League goal of the season—his best-ever tally since arriving in England.



Nobody could better the midfielder’s three chances created, 12 passes into the final third and combined expected goals and assists tally of 1.06, with Guimarães once again shining brightest on a dreary day at St James’ Park.

3. Bruno Fernandes: 8.8

Another stellar Bruno Fernandes display. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Guimarães wasn’t the sharpest Bruno this weekend, however, with Man Utd captain Fernandes proving the continued talisman for the Red Devils’ resurgence under Carrick. The move back into attacking midfield has allowed the Portuguese to influence play in more dangerous areas and the rewards have been instant.



Fernandes has now been directly involved in a goal in all four games under Carrick, popping up with a nerve-easing second against Spurs. He showed tremendous composure and class to ease Diogo Dalot‘s teasing cross into the bottom corner in front of the jubilant Old Trafford crowd.



Fernandes is building terrific relationships with the other members of United’s fantastic forward line, linking up particularly nicely with Matheus Cunha in and around the final third. He’s simply unplayable when on form.

2. Ilia Gruev: 8.9

Ilia Gruev bagged two assists on Friday night. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Ilia Gruev was an unlikely hero for Leeds United in their critical victory over Nottingham Forest on Friday night. While the Bulgaria international didn’t supply any of his side’s three goals at Elland Road, he was crucial in a triumph that boosts the prospect of survival.



Gruev registered his second and third assists of the season as he set up Jayden Bogle and Dominic Calvert-Lewin either side of half-time, while he created a further two chances during a surprisingly inspired evening for the midfielder.



Leeds’ No.44 was also on hand to thwart Forest’s array of attacking threats in central areas, finishing up with eight defensive contributions in total.

1. Cole Palmer: 9.5

Cole Palmer claimed the match ball at Molineux. | Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rather unsurprisingly following his first-half hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cole Palmer leads the FotMob ratings for GW25. On his return to the starting lineup following his midweek benching, the Chelsea ace eased his side to a routine win at Molineux.



Last-placed Wolves never stood a chance against Liam Rosenior’s resurgent Blues, who had already secured three points by the break courtesy of two characteristically composed Palmer penalties and a third from the Englishman shortly afterwards as he finished off a sweeping move.



Palmer was removed on the hour as Chelsea continue to manage his minutes, but the 23-year-old once again underscored his significance following a stuttering, injury-hit term.



He also made Premier League history by becoming the first player in the competition to score three first-half hat-tricks.

