Official Photos: Sunderland Unveils Stunning Retro Home Kit for 2025-26

Sunderland have officially presented their home kit for the 2025-26 season, and it's a retro design, but with modern details.

For some weeks now, the Black Cats have presented, and even used, their new away shirt, which equally carries a retro touch (in this case because of the crest).

Well, following that same design line, they've just announced the new shirt that the team managed by Regis Le Bris will wear at the Stadium of Light.

Interestingly, the official design isn't what was initially leaked on specialized portals.

Sunderland unveil stunning retro home kit for 2025-26

The club began their official statement expressing their pride in presenting this new shirt, explaining the combination of past and future that it carries.

They explained that the new jersey is inspired by the 1986-88 designs, emphasizing the return of the centralized crest for the first time since the 90s.

🧬 Connecting the city to the stadium.



It’s all in the detail 🪡⤵️ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 24, 2025

"Modern detailing brings Wearside to life through the kit's design," noted the club in their official statement, also explaining that the vertical line pattern is inspired by the brand-new Keel Crossing bridge.

The shirt's collar also has a particular feature, as it includes the phrase "Connecting The City & Stadium".

Sunderland's new jersey will debut this Saturday, 26 July, when the Black Cats face Scottish side Hearts at Tynecastle Stadium as part of their preseason commitments.

Regarding the Premier League, the Lads will use their new home kit for the first time on 16 August, in their first league match of the season, where they'll face West Ham United at the Stadium of Light.

Additionally, the club announced a surprise for their local fans, as to celebrate the launch of the new kit, they will hold a special event that will take place on Friday morning at the SAFC Store.

Sunderland's new jersey, designed by Hummel, will be available for purchase starting Friday, 25 July 2025, both in physical stores and online.

