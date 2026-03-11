Wrexham’s Premier League Push Derailed by Injury to Key Player

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson confirmed the club’s leading goalscorer Kieffer Moore suffered a hamstring injury and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Alarm bells sounded when Parkinson omitted the Welshman from his squad for Tuesday’s clash with Hull City. The Red Dragons went on to lose the match 2–1 at the STōK Cae Ras, and the evening went from bad to worse when the English boss revealed Moore’s status.

“It was kind of after the [Chelsea] game really, there was a bit of tightness there,” Parkinson said of Moore’s injury.

“We thought he was O.K., he trained on Monday, and then we sent him for a scan and there’s a split in the tendon which has shown up.”

Parkinson did not reveal a definitive recovery timeline for the striker, but admitted Moore is a ”big doubt” to feature for Wales in the upcoming international window, likely ruling him out of Wrexham’s next three matches against Swansea City, Watford and Sheffield United.

Wrexham Face Real Acid Test to Close Out March

Kieffer Moore is likely out until after the March international break. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The pressure is on Wrexham to stay in the top six of the Championship standings to keep their dreams of a record-fourth consecutive promotion alive. The Red Dragons’ path to the Premier League must go through the playoffs, but they are in danger of squandering their chances to play at Wembley.

The team’s defeat to Hull—who are fifth in the table with 63 points—left the Welsh outfit with just a three-point cushion to seventh-place Derby County. Wrexham do have a game in hand, but their room for error is still largely nonexistent.

To make matters worse, eighth-place Southampton are only four points behind the Red Dragons, and they have two games in hand.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 36 Games

Pos. Team Points Games Played 1 Coventry 74 36 2 Middlesbrough 69 36 3 Millwall 68 37 4 Ipswich Town 65 36 5 Hull City 63 37 6 Wrexham 57 36 7 Derby County 54 37 8 Southampton 53 35

Dropping points in any of their next three matches to close out March would spell trouble for Wrexham’s promotion hopes. Parkinson will need his team to dig deep and find a way to collect victories against bitter rivals Swansea at home before traveling to Watford and Sheffield United before the first international window of 2026.

A flurry of poor results would likely put the Red Dragons out of the playoff spots with only seven matches left to play once domestic action resumes.

How Wrexham Can Survive Without Moore

Sam Smith is now Phil Parkinson’s undisputed starter up top. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Although Moore has struggled for form in 2026, he is still the team’s leading goalscorer. The No. 9 has found the back of the net 13 times in 36 appearances since making the move from Sheffield to North Wales last summer.

Now without him available for the foreseeable future, Parkinson will have to fully rely on Sam Smith to lead his attack. The promotion hero saw his minutes dwindle with Moore’s arrival but has slowly worked his way back into the XI as the new year unfolded—and now he gets the opportunity to truly stake his claim in the new-look Wrexham.

Despite inconsistent minutes, Smith has eight goals to his name this season, and six have come in 2026. His most recent goal was a brilliant finish in the FA Cup fifth round against Chelsea, though it was ultimately not enough to propel the Red Dragons to the quarterfinals.

Smith will hope to recreate that moment of magic in the games to come as he looks to not only help Wrexham keep their place in the top six, but also keep his place in the lineup ... perhaps even after Moore returns from injury.

