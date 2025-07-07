Official: Sunderland Announce Double Signing of 'Promising' Midfield Talents

Sunderland have announced the signing of two 18-year-old midfielders, who will be available to Regis Le Bris next season.

In recent days, the board of the Black Cats closed the signings of Habib Diarra (21), coming from RC Strasbourg, and Noah Sadiki (20), coming from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Both footballers are midfielders, and very probably, due to their profile, trajectory, and price, they will have an important role at Sunderland in their return to the Premier League.

But the club is not only thinking about the immediate impact, but also about the future. It is in this sense that it is worth talking about the most recent announcement from the Lads.

Sunderland announce double signing of 'promising' midfield talents

Sunderland announced on their official website the signing of the first professional contracts for Jack Whittaker (18) and Jaydon Jones (18).

Whittaker is a central midfielder, and Jones is an attacking midfielder. They are described as a "promising duo" by the English club.

"Sunderland AFC are delighted to confirm that Jack Whittaker and Jaydon Jones have signed their first professional contracts with the Club," we can read in the statement.

The Academy Manager Robin Nicholls assured that both talents have progressed a lot in the club's academy, and that they will continue doing everything possible to keep helping them grow.

"They each bring different strengths but share a strong work ethic and technical quality," declared Nicholls.

Therefore, Whittaker and Jones will be two new alternatives that will be available to Regis Le Bris starting next season.

It is difficult to imagine a scenario where they immediately have prominence with the first team, but clearly the club's bet is for the future.

Le Bris and his technical staff will have the opportunity to monitor their progress in training, and we do not doubt that at some point both youngsters could be rewarded with some minutes.

We will see what role both midfielders assume in the club's plans, and those of the French manager himself.

Read More: