Official: Sunderland Beat Leeds United to Midfielder's Signature in 5-Year Deal

Sunderland are quickly closing several signings, and now they have made official the signing of a midfielder who was also of interest to Leeds United.

The Black Cats are not losing time, and in a matter of days, they have already made two very important signings official.

A few days ago, Sunderland made official the arrival of Habib Diarra, a 21-year-old midfielder who came from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.

Now, a few hours ago, the English club did the same, but with another coveted midfielder of only 20 years.

Sunderland make official the signing of Noah Sadiki

Through their website, Sunderland made official the signing of Noah Sadiki, a 20-year-old midfielder who arrives from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

What's curious here is that both Diarra and Sadiki were also targets for Leeds United, but in the end, it was the Black Cats who obtained their signatures.

In fact, Sunderland fans took advantage on social media to mock Leeds, after information emerged that the Lads were about to sign Sadiki.

Sunderland AFC is delighted to announce the signing of Noah Sadiki. The versatile midfielder arrives on Wearside for an undisclosed fee from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with whom he played an integral role in their historic 2024-25 Belgian title triumph.

The club, recently promoted to the Premier League, secured Sadiki with a five-year contract, and although the transfer fee wasn't revealed, Transfermarkt estimates Sunderland paid around €17 million to the Belgian club.

Sadiki wanted to especially thank the people who make up the club, after signing for the Stadium of Light residents:

"I want to thank everyone for welcoming me to Sunderland," said Sadiki. "This is a huge Club, but what convinced me was speaking to the people," he added.

So, Regis Le Bris secured a new variant for his midfield for the upcoming Premier League season.

