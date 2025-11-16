Premier League Recognizes Regis Le Bris’ Work After Sunderland’s Historic Start

In the Premier League, Sunderland have had an unexpected impact in their promotion to the first division of England and have made surprising recent statements about the moment they are living now.

Regis Le Bris, since his arrival in 2024, has been creating a sporting project so strong that today the team are positioned among the top 4 in the current Premier League season.

With surprises such as the victory against Chelsea 2-1 and the recent 2-2 draw against Arsenal, these have been very favorable results for the team of Regis Le Bris, leaving the feeling that Sunderland will be competing in England and in Europe.

Premier League Managers Spotlight Sunderland’s Resurgence Under Regis Le Bris

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After the results obtained by Sunderland to occupy today the 4th position in the Premier League, only behind Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City, the team have received important praise and as indicated by the outlet Sunderland Echo, these have been the statements of some managers about the squad of Regis Le Bris.

From the Chelsea side, Enzo Maresca left interesting statements before the Sunderland 2-1 win against Chelsea on matchday 9.

I think that [Sunderland] have shown, since the season started, that they are a very good team. They play together, they work together, they play like a team. Also, in terms of results, they have the same points as us, so they are showing how well they are doing since they started. And, again, it is a Premier League match; I do not think there is any easy match. All of them are difficult matches. Enzo Maresca

Black Cats achieved promotion not to survive in the Premier League but to compete against the best and aim to position themselves as one of the surprise teams in all of Europe.

On the other hand, Ruben Amorim also showed his admiration for Regis Le Bris, where, before Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Sunderland, he revealed that the French coach is one of the best in the Premier League.

It is not only about the table and the results, which in the end are what matter most, but about how they play, with a clear identity. A very good manager and a very good team. Ruben Amorim

The most recent statement came after the dramatic 2-2 draw between Sunderland and Arsenal, where the Spaniard Mikel Arteta, frustrated by the result, highlighted the effectiveness of Sunderland and that although for him the final score was “unfair,” the squad of Regis Le Bris created chaos through quick actions.

We scored the first goal, then the second, and we dominated the match. But at any moment, a foul, a long throw-in, or a direct ball is enough for them to create chaos. Mikel Arteta

These statements show that Sunderland are one of the best teams at the moment and have everything to continue in this rhythm until the end of the season. The reinforcements and the work of Regis Le Bris have placed the team among the candidates to finish in European competition spots for next season.

Read More: