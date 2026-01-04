Why Robert Sanchez Isn’t Playing for Chelsea vs. Man City
Chelsea were not only without a manager and their best player for Sunday’s daunting trip to Manchester City, but first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was also absent through injury.
In the wake of Enzo Maresca’s unexpected departure on New Year’s Day, interim boss Calum McFarlane made five changes compared to the last XI named by his Italian predecessor. Three of those were enforced.
While Moisés Caicedo was suspended following a fifth Premier League yellow card of the season against Bournemouth, Wesley Fofana was suffering from a fever and Sánchez had sustained a “small muscle problem,” as per BBC Sport.
Chelsea’s regular No. 1 had started all 19 previous Premier League games this season—even making October’s victory over Liverpool despite being sent off the weekend before after serving his suspension in the Carabao Cup. However, that run ended alongside Maresca’s spell, forcing McFarlane to turn to regular understudy Filip Jörgensen.
Jörgensen has only made five appearances across all competitions this season and is still waiting for his first clean sheet.
Sanchez Part of Injured Chelsea Supporters Group
Sánchez may not have been able to make it onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium, but he was pictured with the squad in a show of support during this turbulent time for the manager-less Blues.
Long-term absentee Levi Colwill also made the trip up to Manchester to cheer on a depleted Chelsea backline. Jörgensen was named behind a defence marshalled by the less-than-imposing duo of Trevoh Chalobah and Benoît Badiashile. Backup goalkeepers Gabriel Slonina and Max Merrick were also part of a hodgepodge squad.
When Will Robert Sánchez Return for Chelsea?
Sánchez’s absence is not thought to be a long one. BBC Sport report that the keeper is expected to be fit in time to feature for Chelsea against Fulham at Craven Cottage this coming Wednesday. Whether a manager will have been appointed by then—and if it is to be Liam Rosenior—is less clear.
January offers little respite for the Blues, who are away to London rivals Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup next weekend. There is another capital clash with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinal before a visit from Brentford in the Premier League.