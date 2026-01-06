‘Thank You, Mister’—Man Utd Squad React to Ruben Amorim Sacking
The majority of Manchester United players have sent public messages to sacked boss Ruben Amorim thanking him for his efforts leading the team over the past 14 months.
It has been reported since Amorim’s dismissal was announced that, despite disappointing results, the Portuguese had remained a largely popular figure within the squad. This was not a case of a manager losing the dressing room, rather developing friction between Amorim and those above him.
That appears to be reflected in the response from the players themselves.
“Thank you, Mister,” Bruno Fernandes posted as an Instagram story written in Portuguese, using the non-translated term for manager that is commonplace in continental Europe. “Wish you and your technical staff all the best.”
Amorim has strong individual relationships with plenty in the squad.
Harry Maguire was prominently one of them, with Amorim expressing wishes for the centre back to sign a new contract. “Thank you for everything, boss,” he said. “I wish you all the best in the future.”
Matthijs de Ligt shared a very similar message wishing the best of luck.
Amad Diallo perhaps owes his United career to Amorim, having been largely frozen out by Erik ten Hag prior to the last managerial switch in 2025. The Ivorian is now among the most important players in the squad. “Good luck, my coach. Thank you for everything, I wish you all the best.”
Joshua Zirkzee, back in the team of late, wrote, “All the best for the future, boss.”
Mason Mount clearly had a good relationship with Amorim. “Thank you, Gaffer. All the best to you and your staff for the future,” he posted.
New signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško appear to have been left with a positive impression of the now former boss. “Thank you, Mister, for everything,” Cunha said. “May God bless you and your family always. I wish you success in the next steps.”
Mbeumo and Šeško both thanked Amorim for “everything.”
Luke Shaw has recovered his fitness and been among the first names on the team sheet this season. “Thank you for everything and wishing you the best of luck with whatever the future holds, Gaffer.”
Dalot was also a key player for his compatriot. He said: “Thank you for everything, Mister. And good luck in the future.”
Ayden Heaven has been given a huge platform by Amorim in recent months, perhaps alongside Amad the individual who has gained the most from working under him. That wasn’t lost on the young defender when he posted: “Thank you for the opportunity to play, boss. All the best.”
Leny Yoro said: “Thank you, coach, for everything. All the best for what’s next.”
Silence From Certain Other Members of the Man Utd Squad
Not every player has openly thanked Amorim. At the time of writing there has been nothing public from Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martínez, Manuel Ugarte or Casemiro.
The silence from Mainoo is not really surprising. Having exploded under Ten Hag, it was clear he didn’t see eye to eye with Amorim, denied a single Premier League start through the first half of 2025–26 and asking more than once to leave the club since the end of last season.
His situation may now drastically change with a new coach and fresh start.
Martínez didn’t play all that much under Amorim because of injury but it has now been reported there was a training ground confrontation between the pair when the Argentine centre back believed he was fit enough to play and considered himself snubbed.
The arrival of Amorim in 2024 was billed as the shot in the arm that Ugarte’s United career needed, having made his name previously playing under the coach at Sporting CP. However, Ugarte was allegedly singled out for criticism in front of the rest of the squad after last season’s Europa League final and found himself a backup player in recent months.
Casemiro has come back into the team in 2025–26 when it appeared he was heading for the exit last summer, although Amorim did publicly call out the veteran Brazilian over a red card in September.