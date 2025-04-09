Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Purchase Of French Club Blocks Move For Sunderland Transfer Target
After scoring 22 goals in the previous season in Ligue 2, 31-year-old Alexandre Mendy was set to join Sunderland in the summer. The 6'0 striker is a prominent figure up front for the French side and was ready to take the next step in his career as talks for a potential move to the Black Cats was set to be finalized.
In an interesting turn of events, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe bought a majority stake in French club Caen investing around £12.5 million and becoming one of the youngest club owners in Europe. A bold move by the Los Blancos forward, who secured a staggering 80% of the club via his investment company.
However, Mbappe's purchasing of the club subsequently led to the blocking of their most prolific goal scorer sale to EFL Championship side Sunderland, seeing Mendy as an essential player in achieving Caen's promotion to Ligue 1.
Caen are now rock bottom of Ligue 2 and Mendy has only scored 8 goals so far this season. This has led to not only fans but Mendy himself speaking out against Mbappe's ownership and the blocking of his transfer.
Mendy spoke out against Mbappe's poor management stating:
'Speaking for myself, when you start a season with the wrong energy—everyone knows what happened during the transfer window for several players—this is what you end up with, we’re just reaping what we sowed.'
Mendy has made it clear he wanted to join Sunderland last summer and seemingly blames Mbappe for the collapse of the deal. Has the ship sailed on Sunderland signing Alexandre Mendy, or could we see the French striker joining the Black Cats in the upcoming summer?