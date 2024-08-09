Sunderland boss hints at loan departure for former PSG man
Regis Le Bris says Sunderland are exploring a loan exit for defender Timothee Pembele in an attempt to develop the highly frustrating full-back.
Pembele has had very few opportunities since joining from Paris Saint-Germain a year ago, although arriving with a serious injury concern certainly didn’t help.
In the games he has played, he looks dynamic going forward but hopelessly weak defensively, suggesting he is far more suited to a wing-back role than a full-back one. That role doesn’t exist in Le Bris’ favoured 4-3-3 system though.
Therefore, a loan move is being lined up for the 21-year-old, with the hope that playing regular football will sharpen his defensive game.
"We are discussing this with him at the moment,” head coach Le Bris said ahead of Sunderland’s Championship season opener at Cardiff City. “For him and for us, we need to find the right solution. It's possible that he could leave on loan, that is possible."
Should he get a loan, he will follow midfielder Jay Matete who joined Bolton this week. Matete has not featured much since promotion, largely due to injuries, but he will be chasing a fourth promotion in four years with the Trotters.
“Jay’s had a difficult 12 months with injury, but he has worked hard to return this summer in the best condition,” Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said.
“He’s had a solid pre-season from a physical perspective and with a new season about to commence, he is eager to play regularly.
“We wish him well with this loan opportunity and look forward to seeing him back enjoying his football and progressing.”
More of Sunderland’s fringe players are expected to leave on loan in the last few weeks of the transfer window too, with youngsters Luis Hemir, Joe Anderson, and Jewison Bennette most likely to depart.