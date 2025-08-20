Sunderland have begun their 2025-26 Premier League season in the best possible way, with a 3-0 victory over West Ham.

The Black Cats' faithful were delighted with this result, after an eight-year wait to return to the top flight of English football.

The main responsible parties were Eliezer Mayenda (20), Daniel Ballard (25) and Wilson Isidor (24), who were the goalscorers on the night.

But furthermore, Sunderland are enjoying massive and unexpected support from the other side of the world.

Sunderland is somehow huge in Mexico and the reason is brilliantly random

A post went viral on social media explaining that a large part of the Mexican football fanbase has chosen, just because, in a random way, to support Sunderland this season.

The account Analistas wrote:

Twitter Mexico is agreeing to support a random European team this season so that fans get confused seeing Mexicans supporting them.

The chosen team is Sunderland, so you know, this season ALL of Mexico is with Sunderland.

The curious thing is that the club's official account replied to this post, thanking them for the support.

¡Hola, Mexico! We’re proud to have your passion with us this season - Ha’way the Lads! ❤️🇲🇽 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 17, 2025

Subsequently, the official Sunderland Spanish-language Twitter account was filled with retweets of multiple comments from Mexican fans.

pic.twitter.com/KR5eBYUmGr — SEBASTIAN JURADO ME SALVO DEL SUICIDIO (@Fans_deFcJuarez) August 17, 2025

One user wrote: "Today I join being a fan of Sunderland, and the first thing I will do is buy their kit and I will watch their matches without fail... leeeet's goooooo!".

Hoy me sumo a ser aficionado del @Sunderland_LA y lo primero que haré será comprar su playera 👕 y veré sus partidos sin falta... vaaaamoooosss vaaamooos Sunderland que esta nocheeeeee tenemos que ganar 🎉🎉🏆💪 — Mateo (@TeoNagi07) August 19, 2025

But the reality is that there are a great many comments, even having a strong impact on the voting to choose the Premier League's Player of the Week.

¡Mostrémosle a la cuenta de la Premier League quien ruge!

Hagan clic en el enlace (es completamente seguro) y clic en Dan Ballard de #Sunderland.

¡Listo! https://t.co/3lWjixSW4w — Sunderland AFC en Español (@Sunderland_LA) August 19, 2025

What's next for Sunderland?

Sunderland's next fixture corresponds to the second matchweek of the Premier League, when they visit Burnley at Turf Moor next Saturday, the 23rd of August.

Subsequently, on Tuesday the 26th of August, the Black Cats will face Huddersfield in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

After that, Sunderland will close their August calendar on Saturday the 30th, when they host Brentford at the Stadium of Light for the third Premier League matchweek.

