The victory of Sunderland against Wolverhampton in the Premier League was a complicated match for Regis Le Bris, but he managed to overcome the difficulties and take three very important points for the team.

By 2-0, this victory allowed Sunderland to climb some positions in the league, and they are currently in seventh place with 14 points obtained after eight matches played.

The approach of Regis Le Bris with the Black Cats has become greatly admired as a newly promoted team, making it clear that Sunderland have a competitive squad without needing to miss their former player who are going through a negative moment in Germany.

The praise did not take long to arrive and came from one of Sunderland’s legends, who had a very good spell with the team several years ago.

Marco Gabbiadini Full of Praise for Sunderland Duo

The two great defenders of Sunderland have established themselves as starters in the team, being key pieces in Regis Le Bris’ project.

With great praise, Marco Gabbiadini spoke to BBC Sport about Sunderland’s 2-0 victory against Wolves.

“We all love Ballard, he are a player that all the fans want to see play. Alderete and Ballard just headed and kicked everything out of the box.” The statements of Gabbiadini make it clear that the confidence in the team is centered on them, having a good performance in the face of the difficulties that arise match after match.

He was also blunt about the rival team, making it clear that having possession means nothing if they are not effective, and Sunderland were effective: “Wolves had a lot of the ball, possession, and passes. What did they achieve with that performance? Not much.”

Now, Sunderland’s work must continue growing to maintain the positive moment they are living in the Premier League and not lower their heads.

