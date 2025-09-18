Sunderland started the 2025-2026 Premier League season in a positive way, since they have collected points in three of the four matches they have played in their return to the top category of English football.

Although the team has shown interesting football under the direction of coach Regis Le Bris, they haven't done it in the best way offensively.

Recently, it was revealed in what position Sunderland is in terms of expected goals, and although they surpass some teams that are not newly promoted, they are not very high on the list in this specific statistic.

Next, we are going to take a look at those numbers.

Sunderland outperform Wolves, Brentford and Burnley in key Premier League statistic

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Specifically, Sunderland is positioned in place number 17 in this ranking, surpassing Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford, and Burnley (via Sunderland Echo).

The Black Cats have an expected goals of 1.06, being surpassed by Leeds United, who have 1.12.

1. Manchester United: 1.83.

2. Chelsea: 1.77.

3. Liverpool: 1.72.

4. AFC Bournemouth: 1.54.

5. Arsenal: 1.49.

6. Newcastle United: 1.46.

7. Manchester City: 1.44.

8. Tottenham Hotspur: 1.42.

9. West Ham United: 1.37.

10. Everton: 1.29.

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 1.26.

12. Aston Villa: 1.21.

13. Crystal Palace: 1.18.

14. Nottingham Forest: 1.15.

15. Fulham: 1.13.

16. Leeds United: 1.12.

17. Sunderland: 1.06.

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1.01.

19. Brentford: 0.98.

20. Burnley: 0.85.

It is clear that the Cats still need to improve in front of the goal, but having collected points in three out of four matches in the first rounds of the Premier League, things are going well.

Le Bris still has work to do to organize his offensive pieces, but without a doubt, they are on the right path. We will see how the French coach solves this situation in the coming matches.

