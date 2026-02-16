Vinicius Jr Names Four 2026 World Cup Favorites—Brazil Don’t Make the Cut

In the eyes of Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, Argentina, Portugal, Spain and France are the leading contenders heading to the 2026 World Cup above and beyond his own country.

Looking past national pride, it’s easy to see why Vinicius Jr came to that conclusion. “They have the best teams,” he shrugged while in conversation with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

Argentina are the reigning world and South American champions, qualifying for the defense of their title with the best record on the continent. The side which is still inspired by Lionel Messi beat Brazil home and away by an aggregate 5–1 margin and finished 10 points above Vinicius Jr and co. in the qualification table.

France lost to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final and made it to the semifinals of Euro 2024 and last summer’s UEFA Nations League. Portugal won that competition.

Vinicius Jr is reminded of the abundant quality Spain boast on a regular basis given his day job at Real Madrid. “Spain always plays very well and has very high-quality players,” he warned of the reigning European champions.

Yet, all hope for Brazil is not yet lost.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Abundant Confidence

Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to lead Brazil back to World Cup glory. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr may not be overtly optimistic but Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti is certainly confident. “Whenever he calls me, he tells me we’re going to win the World Cup,” the Real Madrid star revealed of his former manager. “He’s already speaking Portuguese; he’s learning it very quickly.”

Having Ancelotti at the helm has undoubtedly boosted Brazil’s aspirations, although they couldn’t have been much lower.

Dorival Júnior was sacked last March in the aftermath of a pitiful 4–1 loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires having failed to win more than half of his 16 matches at the helm. That record was a beacon of imperious success compared to the ill-fated six-game term of Fernando Diniz, whose caretaker spell in 2023 was brought to a merciful conclusion in November after three straight defeats.

Ancelotti hasn’t enjoyed a perfect start to life with the Seleção—he too has lost to Bolivia and Japan—but the mood has unmistakably improved. “He’s changed the face of the team,” Vinicius Jr insisted. “We play better, we’re happier and more relaxed. For me, his arrival is the best thing that’s happened. He could be my grandfather.”

Can Brazil Win the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil claimed a 2–0 win over Senegal in November. | IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

“I’ve won a lot of things, but I want to keep winning,” Vinicius Jr pointed out. “We played a season without winning [for Real Madrid], and that’s very difficult for us. This year, hopefully, we’ll win the sixth star with Brazil.”

Brazil has been chasing “La Sexta” since they last won the competition in 2002. Some optimists among the Seleção have pointed out that those victors came into the competition with similarly low expectations after a disastrous qualification campaign only to end the summer triumphant.

The side from 2002 was spearheaded by a fluid frontline known as the “Three Rs”; Rivaldo, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Ancelotti has experimented with a four-man roving attack consisting of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Matheus Cunha and Estêvão. That quartet sliced South Korea to shreds and defeated African champions Senegal last year. Yet, they also failed to get the better of Tunisia’s stubborn rearguard.

Whether a 4-2-4 can work in the modern game remains to be seen but if it is to have any hope of succeeding the two in midfield are crucial. Casemiro, a self-styled “Ancelotti soldier,” has translated his ever-improving form at Manchester United onto the international stage where he was building a strong relationship alongside Bruno Guimarães.

However, the Newcastle United midfielder is set to miss the March international with a serious hamstring injury which will likely sideline him until April. Assuming Guimarães can regain his top form by the summer, he should retain his starting position next to Casemiro. Whether that will be enough to take Brazil past Vinicius Jr’s favorites for the competition is another matter entirely.

