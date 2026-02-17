Benfica vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Less than three weeks after the two sides faced off in the league phase, Benfica and Real Madrid are set to clash in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Tuesday evening.

What was projected to be a rather comfortable victory for Los Blancos turned into a nightmare at the Estádio da Luz back in January. Álvaro Arbeloa’s men lost 4–2, finished with nine men and saw their guaranteed place in the last 16 slip through their fingers.

Now, Real Madrid must fight to keep their Champions League campaign alive in the knockout phase playoffs against an opponent emboldened by their recent triumph over the 15-time European champions. Benfica boss José Mourinho called his former club “wounded” in the build-up to the all-important clash, already starting the mind games before the opening whistle sounds.

The Portuguese manager will hope his squad can repeat their shock victory come Tuesday and extend their unbeaten run to six games. Los Blancos, though, will feel much more confident this time around thanks to the return of a few key players.

What Time Does Benfica vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Stadium : Estádio da Luz

: Estádio da Luz Date : Tuesday, Feb. 17

: Tuesday, Feb. 17 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

Benfica vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Benfica : 3 wins

: 3 wins Real Madrid : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Benfica (WWDWW) Real Madrid (WWWLW) Santa Clara 1–2 Benfica Real Madrid 4–1 Real Sociedad Benfica 2–1 Alverca Valencia 0–2 Real Madrid Tondela 0–0 Benfica Real Madrid 2–1 Rayo Vallecano Benfica 4–2 Real Madrid Benfica 4–2 Real Madrid Benfica 4–0 Estrela da Amadora Villarreal 0–2 Real Madrid

How to Watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, UniMas, TUDN United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Benfica Team News

A once injury-ridden Benfica side is slowly getting back to full strength. Alexander Bah and Richard Ríos both returned to training last week after extended spells on the sidelines, though neither player is expected to feature against Real Madrid.

Samuel Soares and Joao Veloso are also close to returning from their muscle and shoulder injuries respectively, but likely not in time to help their team on Tuesday.

There is no doubt surrounding Fredrik Aursnes’s status; the midfielder is nursing a muscle injury and therefore ruled out of the clash. Expect Enzo Barrenechea to take his place alongside Leandro Barreiro. Up top, Mourinho is likely to deploy an unchanged attack, led by Vangelis Pavlidis, from the team’s previous meeting with Los Blancos.

Benfica Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Benfica predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Dedić, T.Araújo, Otamendi, Dahl; Barreiro, Barrenechea; Prestianni, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.

Real Madrid Team News

Much like the first leg, Arbeloa still won’t be able to call on his best defender Éder Militão, who remains in the infirmary with a torn hamstring. The good news for the Spanish boss is Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rüdiger are back from injury and ready to bolster his backline.

Jude Bellingham remains out with a hamstring injury of his own. Real Madrid will also be without the suspended Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo, who were both sent off in the team’s final league phase match. The Brazilian was a doubt to feature anyway due to injury.

Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, sat out at the weekend with a knee problem and faces a late fitness test for the team’s battle with Benfica. Barring a massive setback, though, the Frenchman will start even if he is not 100% fit, given the nature of the game.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Benfica (4-4-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Mbappé, Vinicius Junior.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

If the last meeting between these two sides showed anything, it’s that Benfica have the firepower to get on the scoresheet against Real Madrid. Another four-goal performance might be a bit ambitious, though, given their opponents’ boosted backline and recent form.

Arbeloa’s men are coming off a sensational victory over Real Sociedad, looking like a team more than capable of avenging their only defeat in their last seven matches, especially with Mbappé returning to the fold. As long as Los Blancos minimize their mistakes this time around, they will do enough to obtain the advantage for the second leg at the Bernabéu.

Prediction: Benfica 1–2 Real Madrid

