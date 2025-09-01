Sunderland Smash 24-Year-Old Record with Historic Streak

In a great feat for Sunderland in their third matchday of the Premier League, they came from behind to win 2-1 against Brentford.

In the 77th minute, Brentford were 1-0 ahead, but from the 82nd minute, with a goal from Enzo Le Fee and another from Wilson Isidor in the 90th, the comeback was completed to take all three points at home.

This great run of Sunderland since their return to the Premier League continues to make headlines, being the surprise team of this season.

In the first match, we also saw Wilson Isidor score a goal in the 90th minute, and everything seems to indicate that this fantastic footballer is on track to make history with Sunderland this season. The Frenchman, 25 years old, has wonderful and fantastic potential that is expected to bring many joys to Sunderland.

Sunderland's Historic Start Not Seen Since the 2001-2002 Season

With this victory, it is clear that the Black Cats are achieving a historic feat not seen since the 2001-2002 Premier League season, when they managed to win and collect 6 out of 6 points in their first two home matches.

They have not won two consecutive home matches at the start of the Premier League since the 2001-2002 season, when they defeated Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers, both by 1-0.

This achievement leaves a fantastic feeling that Sunderland are going for everything this season. They are already in sixth place in the Premier League, although the third matchday has not yet finished, but everything seems to indicate that they are in the best possible position to start this new season, and it can even be said that Sunderland are on their way to fight for European qualification spots.

A phenomenal return, where coach Regis Le Bris is doing a formidable job thanks to his management of the team, but above all thanks to the great captain he has, Granit Xhaka, where the Swiss has become the great leader on and off the pitch.

They do not want to lose the thread of this streak and their next match against Crystal Palace on September 13 will be a phenomenal challenge, where in that fourth Premier League matchday, they hope to once again secure 3 points that continue to position them in the best way in the most competitive league in the world.