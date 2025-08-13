Sunderland Star to Stay at Club Amid Premier League and La Liga Interest

Sunderland's promotion-winning captain, Dan Neil, is set to stay at the club this summer after rejecting interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs.

At 23 years old, academy product Neil has already been a part of two promotion campaigns with Sunderland and now looks certain to play a part in the club's bid to stay in the top flight.

Sources close to the player have told The Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath that Neil's aim is to play for his boyhood club in the Premier League.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has made decision on his future - he's going nowhere. Sources close to player say interest rejected from Premier League & La Liga Clubs to stay and fight for his place at SAFC and fulfil boyhood dream to play for hometown club in PL. Mike McGrath on X.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has made decision on his future - he's going nowhere. Sources close to player say interest rejected from Premier League & La Liga clubs to stay and fight for his place at #SAFC and fulfil boyhood dream to play for hometown club in PL 🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛🔴⚪️ — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 11, 2025

The Black Cats have had an extremely busy transfer window so far, with Paraguayan centre-back Omar Alderete set to become their 11th new signing of the summer, including 4 midfielders.

Dan Neil's commitment to the club means the Englishman is set to face immense competition to nail down a place in Regis Le Bris' starting 11, including record signing Habib Diarra and former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka.

It is unclear exactly who the interested Premier League clubs were; however, it has been reported that Everton had a long-standing interest in the midfielder.

Neil only has a year left on his current deal, so his eagerness to stay at the club will be a delight to the Sunderland supporters and an inspiration for many young fans, seeing a boyhood Sunderland fan represent the Black Cats in the Premier League.