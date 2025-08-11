Breaking: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Sunderland £10M Transfer Deal

Sunderland are one of the European top-flight clubs that have been busiest during this current transfer window.

Between permanent transfers and loans, the Black Cats have already accumulated 10 official signings.

But the Stadium of Light outfit have no intention, yet, of stopping, and continue working to strengthen key areas of their squad.

Just minutes ago, at the time of writing this article, it has been confirmed who the next signing for the Lads will be - an experienced player arriving to bolster the team's backline.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Sunderland £10m transfer deal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Omar Alderete will join Sunderland from Getafe for £10 million. The defender will sign a contract until 2029.

Omar Alderete to Sunderland, here we go! Deal sealed with Getafe for £10m fee. Contract until June 2029. All done. Fabrizio Romano

The 28-year-old Paraguayan centre-back will join Regis Le Bris' squad as the 11th signing of the summer, right after the announcement of left-back Arthur Masuaku's (31) arrival.

In fact, like Masuaku, Alderete is also a quite versatile defender, as he can play as both left and right centre-back, as well as a left-back.

Therefore, we're talking about Alderete, Masuaku, Reinildo (31), and Dennis Cirkin (23) all being capable of playing at left-back, while the aforementioned Paraguayan and Brazilian can also operate as centre-backs. Le Bris will have plenty of defensive options.

Alderete has experience with multiple European clubs, having moved to this continent's football since 2019. He's played for FC Basel, Hertha Berlin, Valencia, and Getafe.

Not long ago, Inside Futbol reported that the Paraguayan was also of interest to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, and had even been offered to Bournemouth - an offer the Cherries rejected.

Therefore, everything is set for Alderete to continue his career in Premier League football. We'll see if he establishes himself as a starter under Regis Le Bris' management.

