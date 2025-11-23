In a disappointing match for Sunderland, it left bitterness for the fans and the whole squad. An unexpected domination from Fulham resulted intake a victory against the team of Regis Le Bris, 1-0.

It left great concern for the club, as their strong part of the season competing against the biggest teams of England had left the best feelings, and with the hope of competing for the top positions of the league.

However, now with this defeat, they went down to 7th place in the Premier League after occupying the top positions of the league. Captain Granit Xhaka left a message for the Sunderland fans looking to bring calm after the result.

What Regis Le Bris, Granit Xhaka Said After Sunderland's 1-0 Loss to Fulham

IMAGO / Sportimage

The captain of Sunderland posted a message on his Instagram focused on obtaining motivation and learning from the mistakes made in the defeat, as it does not end there.

Defeats always hurt; now it is about learning from them and moving forward together Granit Xhaka

The Sunderland Echo published statements from Regis Le Bris, who analyzed the club's performance in the match, the lack of concentration, and the mistakes that will now lead them to learn from this and focus better in their next matches.

We were not proactive enough to change the rhythm, but we tried at half-time. We had our chance, I think in the first part of the second half. We felt it was possible to change something, but it was not enough. Regis Le Bris

The French coach was also aware that the same attitude as in previous matches was not seen, and this led to a negative match for the team at a collective level.

With nothing more to say from Le Bris, he also showed recognition for the opponent because of the development of the match, but it should also be important to learn from the proactivity shown by Fulham.

It must be said that the substitutes helped a lot to bring extra energy, a different playing style, and managed to maintain consistency in their threats with different players. They have depth on the bench, especially in attack, so it is a good reminder of our basic principles: if many duels are not won, if second balls are not won, it is not possible to impose something. Regis Le Bris

The focus is on the match against Bournemouth on November 29, looking to show a better face compared to the last match and to obtain important points to stay in the top positions of the Premier League.

The messages from Xhaka and Le Bris are important to not fall after the defeat, but to come back stronger and work on the mistakes made, so they can maintain positive consistency in the league.

