'Agreement in Place' - Journalist Provides Key Update on Sunderland’s New Striker Transfer

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie confirmed that Sunderland's deal to sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on loan remains on track, despite doubts.

Yesterday, the mentioned reporter stated that although the flight Guiu (19) was scheduled to take got postponed, the agreement for his arrival at the Stadium of Light remains valid.

It was evident that with no recent updates, the press and fans would start doubting the Catalan's arrival at the club, but apparently everything is in order.

The FC Barcelona academy graduate has high chances of becoming Sunderland's ninth signing this summer.

Journalist provides key update on Sunderland's new striker transfer

On Saturday, Downie had reported the following: "Marc Guiu will fly into the North East this afternoon to complete his move to Sunderland. 19yo striker will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours."

"SAFC have agreed a season-long loan with PL counterparts Chelsea," added the journalist via his Twitter (X) account.

And yesterday, Sunday, the Sky Sports reporter updated: "Little update on this: Guiu's flight was postponed today, but doesn't mean the deal is dead."

"Agreement still in place and an expectation that the striker will finalise his move to Sunderland on loan for the season."

Therefore, we can expect more concrete updates about Guiu's signing with the Black Cats in the coming hours. We'll see.

What is certain is that Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is frustrated with the club's transfer activity, according to the same cited journalist.

Apparently, the Lads are expected to add three or four more players to their squad, with attack being one of the priority areas to strengthen.

In recent hours, Sunderland have been linked with a couple of forwards, such as Galatasaray's Baris Alper Yilmaz (25) or Leverkusen's Amine Adli (25).

We'll see how many of them ultimately embark on the adventure of keeping the club in the Premier League.

