Bournemouth Beat Sunderland for £25M Transfer Target as Regis Le Bris Considers Promising Alternative

Bournemouth have beaten Sunderland in a major transfer race, but the squad managed by Regis Le Bris won't waste time and already has another alternative identified.

For several weeks it was reported that the Black Cats were interested in signing Chelsea goalie Djordje Petrovic (25), but the Serbian was also on Bournemouth's radar.

Even journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Sunderland's board were close to finalizing Petrovic's signing, stating that the Lads were 'close to finalizing the signing' in a five-year deal.

However, it appears the transfer has collapsed, and ultimately the Chelsea player will sign for the Cherries. Either way, Sunderland already have another alternative.

Bournemouth beat Sunderland for Djordje Petrovic, Regis Le Bris considers Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale

According to information from David Ornstein, Bournemouth have reached a full agreement with Chelsea for Petrovic's signing, paying £25m for the transfer.

Faced with this, Sunderland have already gotten to work, and as reported by GIVEMESPORT, the Lads' board are already monitoring Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale's (27) situation.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

The aforementioned outlet explains that the English goalkeeper has informed his club he intends to change teams this same summer. However, the Black Cats aren't the only ones interested in signing him.

"Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale does not see his long-term future at the club and is open to a move away before the transfer window closes," the portal began by explaining.

They add that clubs from Turkey, West Ham United and Sunderland have shown interest in the player, and would already be monitoring his situation to prepare a formal offer.

"While overseas sides could offer European football and guaranteed game time, Ramsdale's preference is believed to be staying in England," added GMS.

Therefore, West Ham and Sunderland would start with a clear advantage. We'll have to wait to know with greater certainty where Ramsdale's future lies.

